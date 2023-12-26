fbpx
    Oil Ship Damaged in Explosion During Repair Session in Mombasa

    Experts and police are investigating an explosion that happened inside an oil ship docked near the African Marine Terminal in Liwatoni, Likoni.

    The incident happened at the Southern Engineering Company, Mombasa during repairs mission on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

    The loud bang, which sent shockwaves to buildings kilometres away, caused a fire that damaged parts of the vessel, christened East Wind II.

    Tugs and fire engines from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) rushed to extinguish the fire, while people at the scene were quickly evacuated by rescue teams.

    Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

    Mombasa Central Police OCPD Maxwel Agoro said they are investigating the incident.

    “Experts are analyzing the scene to know what happened. We will release a detailed report on the same,” said the police boss.

    Witnesses said the explosion was accompanied by a ball of fire and black smoke.

    It was however extinguished by engines that rushed to the scene.

