Olivia Ponton Siblings: All About Abigail “Abi” Ponton

Olivia Ponton is a multifaceted American social media influencer, model, and content creator born on May 30, 2002, in Naples, Florida.

At 22 years old as of March 2025, she has become a prominent figure in the digital and fashion worlds, known for her captivating presence on TikTok, Instagram, and beyond.

With millions of followers—over 7.8 million on TikTok and 2.9 million on Instagram—Olivia has built a reputation for sharing lifestyle, travel, fitness and modeling content.

A Naples High School graduate, she initially gained traction on social media in 2016 and has since transitioned into a successful modeling career, signing with Wilhelmina Models USA.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Olivia has one known sibling, her elder sister Abigail “Abi” Ponton, born on May 12, 1999.

Abigail, now 25, shares a close bond with Olivia, rooted in their upbringing in Naples, Florida, by their parents, Richard and Diane Ponton.

Also Read: Ludvig Åberg Siblings: Get to Know Linnea Åberg

Like Olivia, Abi has carved her own path as a social media influencer, boasting over 33,000 Instagram followers and 35,000 TikTok followers.

Her content often centers on fitness, a passion she pursued professionally as a personal trainer before embracing the influencer lifestyle.

Career

Ponton first stepped into the spotlight in June 2016 with Instagram posts that showcased her modeling potential, quickly amassing a following drawn to her stunning looks and engaging content.

Her TikTok breakthrough came during the COVID-19 pandemic, where her dance videos, lip-syncs, and relatable posts—like one with over 700,000 views in two hours—propelled her to nearly 8 million followers.

Joining the Hype House collective in 2020 amplified her visibility, though she later left to focus on individual pursuits.

Signed to Wilhelmina Models, Olivia has worked with high-profile brands like SKIMS, Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, and Juicy Couture, and made history as a 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie, shooting in Montenegro.

Her YouTube channel, with over 137,000 subscribers, offers vlogs and behind-the-scenes glimpses, while her appearance in Blake Lively’s 2024 film It Ends With Us marks a foray into acting.