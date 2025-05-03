Olympic 100m medalist Kerley arrested for battery 

Former world 100m champion Fred Kerley has withdrawn from this weekend’s Grand Slam Track meeting in Miami after being arrested for battery, officials confirmed on Friday.

The 29-year-old American sprinter, who won 100m gold at the 2022 World Championships, was detained on Thursday by police in Broward County, Florida.

Arrest records showed Kerley had been arrested on a charge of touch or strike battery and remained in jail as of early Friday.

The Letsrun.com track and field news website said Kerley had been arrested following an incident at the official hotel for this weekend’s Grand Slam Track meeting, the second event of Michael Johnson’s new circuit. Grand Slam Track said Kerley would play no part in the meeting.

“Fred Kerley was arrested last night,” Grand Slam Track said in a statement. “The matter is under active investigation, and all inquiries should be directed to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Fred will not compete this weekend. We have no further comment at this time.”

Kerley, whose career also includes a 100m silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before a 100m bronze at last year’s Paris Games, has had multiple brushes with the law in recent months.

In January he was arrested by police in Miami Beach following a confrontation with officers that led to him being tasered. He was subsequently charged battery against a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Separately in January, Kerley was also charged with domestic violence by strangulation following an incident in May 2024.

By Agencies