Omar Sy Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the French Actor

Omar Sy is a prominent French actor and producer.

He gained international fame for his role in the 2011 film Intouchables, earning the César Award for Best Actor, making him the first Black recipient of this honor.

Sy has appeared in various successful films, including Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past, and stars in the Netflix series Lupin. has appeared in various successful films, including Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past, and stars in the Netflix series Lupin.

He is married to Hélène Sy and has five children.

Siblings

Sy has seven siblings, namely Teresita, Elizabeth, Henry Jr., Hans, Herbert, Djiby and Harley.

The siblings were born and brought up in Trappes, France, to immigrant parents from Senegal and Mauritania.

Growing up in a low-income housing project, he often reflects on his close-knit family environment.

Career

Sy began his career in comedy, launching his journey in the early 2000s as a comedian on Radio Nova, where he showcased his talent for humor.

He co-created and starred in the popular sketch comedy show Omar et Fred alongside Fred Testot.

The show aired from 2004 to 2012 and gained a significant following in France, establishing Sy as a prominent figure in French entertainment.

His breakthrough role came with the film Intouchables in 2011, which tells the heartwarming story of an aristocrat who becomes a quadriplegic after an accident and hires a young man from the projects to be his caregiver.

The film became a massive box office success, grossing over €400 million worldwide.

Also Read: Halle Berry Siblings: Getting to Know Heidi Berry-Henderson

Sy’s performance was critically acclaimed, earning him the César Award for Best Actor in 2012, making him the first Black actor to win this prestigious award in France.’s performance was critically acclaimed, earning him the César Award for Best Actor in 2012, making him the first Black actor to win this prestigious award in France.

Following his success in Intouchables, Sy ventured into Hollywood, appearing in notable films such as X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014, where he played the character Bishop, and Jurassic World in 2015, where he portrayed Barry, one of the park’s rangers.

In recent years, Sy gained renewed acclaim for his starring role in the Netflix series Lupin, which premiered in 2021.

In this series, he plays Assane Diop, a gentleman thief inspired by the classic character Arsène Lupin.

The show has received widespread acclaim and has become one of Netflix’s most-watched non-English series.

Looking ahead, Sy stars alongside notable actors like Tilda Swinton in the upcoming thriller The Killer, directed by David Fincher, set for release in 2024.

Additionally, he signed a deal with HBO Max for new projects in 2021, indicating his growing influence and versatility within the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Sy has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, marking him as one of the most celebrated actors in France and internationally.

He notably won the César Award for Best Actor in 2012 for his role in Intouchables, making history as the first Black actor to achieve this honor.

His performance in the film also earned him the Globe de Cristal for Best Actor and a nomination for a Satellite Award.

In addition to these, Sy has received accolades from various prestigious organizations, including the Lumières Awards, where he won Best Actor, and the Tokyo International Film Festival, where he shared the Best Actor Award with co-star François Cluzet.

He has also been recognized at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and received nominations from the European Film Awards and Gotham Awards.

Beyond acting, Sy was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021, further highlighting his impact on cinema and culture.

His contributions to film and television continue to resonate, earning him both critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.