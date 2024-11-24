Omtatah Forms 10-member Committee as He Eyes 2027 Presidency

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has formed a committee to assess his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election.

The senator gazetted ten members in the committee inclusive of their key roles.

He is seen as among credible presidential contenders in the country.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, and the call to serve has never been more urgent. After careful consideration and consultations with trusted advisors, community leaders, and citizens from all walks of life, I am pleased to announce the formation of a Presidential Exploratory Committee,” Omtatah said.

“This committee will thoroughly assess the viability of my candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. Its primary focus will be to engage with the public, gather input on the most pressing challenges facing our nation, and determine how best to address these issues with bold and innovative leadership. ”

Omtatah said presidential campaign for the 2027 elections would require extensive preparations and hence he’s keen on building a platform that would prioritise Kenyans’ needs.

“Together, we can shape a brighter future. Thank you for your support as we embark on this journey,” he said.

The Committee will be chaired by Mary Kathomi Riungu, who will be responsible to lead the Committee’s coordination and ensure timely delivery of outputs.

Charles ole Kabaiku, who will deputise Kathomi, will assist in coordinating the committee and diaspora affairs.

Digital strategist and activist Hanifa Adan will handle the Public Relations docket and is tasked with managing relations with the public and coordinate with the media.

David John Bwakali was named as the political grassroot strategist to provide insights into political trends, electoral dynamics and strategic opportunities.

Jude Ogolla will be the analytics lead to conduct opinion polls and data analysis on political viability and public sentiment.

Purity Ndambuki and Emmanuel Baraka will play the role of the joint secretaries to support and ensure smooth functioning of the Committee

Kevin Migwe Kimwatu will communicate on behalf of the committee as the spokesperson.

Engineer Julius Okara will act as the Committee’s patron to guide the committee.

The move attracted varied opinions online with some criticizing him and others commending it.