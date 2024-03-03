One Dead, 10 People Injured after Shooting at Club in Mississippi

One person died and at least 10 people were injured after a shooting occurred at a club in Clay County, Mississippi.

WCBI News said the deadly shooting happened at Club Oasis after midnight on Sunday.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook confirmed his officers assisted Clay County deputies in response to the mass shooting.

Chief Cook believes nine to 12 people were shot.

The motive of the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

The shooting came a day after a Lauderdale County deputy was injured and a suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred on Friday, March 1 on Poplar Springs Drive in Meridian.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said a deputy was attempting to initiate a traffic stop on an alleged drunk driver.

According to Martin, a passenger was asked to exit the vehicle when he fired shots and injured the deputy. The deputy received non-fatal injuries. Martin said the deputy also fired shots, and the suspect was killed.

The driver was arrested with no injuries.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting.

They will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.