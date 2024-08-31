One Dead, 19 Injured in Accident on Kilifi-Malindi Road

A tragic road accident has killed a nine-month-old baby and left 19 others with injuries.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday morning at approximately 8:00 AM along the Kilifi-Malindi road near Matsangoni.

The accident involved a Scania bus with registration number KCF 444Z, owned by Bus Car Company, and driven by Shaban Okumu.

According to initial reports, the bus was en route from Kilifi to Malindi when a tyre burst caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the crash.

The infant has since been identified as Ahlam Abdi. Additionally, 17 passengers sustained slight injuries, while 2 others suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the incident.