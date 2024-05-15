One Fatally Shot in Clashes Between Militia in Wajir

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in armed clashes between two militia groups in Eldas, Wajir County.

The body of Mohamed Abukar Gedi, 38 was Tuesday morning discovered after he had been shot in the Areswajir area.

Police said the incident happened during a commotion that had erupted between two armed militia groups from the Areswajir location and the Arbajan area in the Wajir West sub-county due to reasons yet to be established.

The body was moved to the Arbajan area in the Wajir West sub-county pending autopsy and further investigations.

A team of police officers was deployed to the area to tame possibilities of retaliation. Along Marsabit-Badassa road, Marsabit County, a herder aged 43 was shot and killed in clashes with cattle rustlers.

Denge Wario was shot and killed by five bandits armed with AK47 rifles who had attacked Haro Mulata area as he and others were grazing livestock.

The bandits attempted to drive the stock towards Marsabit forest but they were repulsed by the quick response team.

All the stolen livestock was accounted for, police said. The body was moved to Marsabit Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Tension remained high in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday amid fears of retaliation and more attacks. Police said they had deployed more personnel to address the fears.

The area is among those under operation by multi-agency teams to address the cattle rustling menace.

Authorities say they have acquired more equipment to enhance police operations in the areas. The other places affected include Turkana, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Samburu Counties.