One Killed in Accident Along Mombasa Road at Konza

At least one person died in an accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The accident happened after the vehicle they were traveling in rammed into a lorry near Konza on Sunday September 1 night.

Two others were rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries during the incident.

A huge traffic snarl-up was witnessed following the accident as the body of the deceased was taken to Machakos Level Five Hospital, mortuary as investigations get underway.

Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti condoled the death and wished those injured quick recovery.

The accident came hours after 12 people were killed in a crash at the Nithi Bridge along the Meru-Nairobi highway.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the country amid calls to address trend.

In October 2023, NTSA unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027), which aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport Mohamed Daghar emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance safety on Kenyan roads.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents.

Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that have a negative impact on families.