One person dies after goons’ attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy in Kisii

At least one person was confirmed dead following a goon attack on a Linda Mwananchi convoy in Keumbu area, Kisii County, on Friday, July 3.

Police confirmed the death.

Grief has engulfed the family of 36-year-old Vincent Osiemo, popularly known as Mapinduzi, at their home in Gionseri Village, Bobasi, Kisii County, after he succumbed to injuries sustained during Friday’s political violence.

The family said Osiemo was travelling in the Linda Mwananchi convoy when it was ambushed by a group of youths armed with clubs and stones in the Keumbu area as the leaders made their way towards Keroka. Several cars were damaged in the chaos.

Several other people were injured in the drama that was captured on camera.

It is during the chaos that Osiemo is said to have fallen from one of the vehicles before suffering fatal injuries.

“Osiemo was in my vehicle. As we slowed down at the Keumbu bump, youths started pelting us with stones. He was thrown out of the vehicle and continued being hit by stones as the attack intensified,” said Wilkins Michira, Osiemo’s employer.

Osiemo, a father of three, was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We do not want a repeat of the 2007 violence, please. Why must people be killed because of politics?”

The family is now demanding that the investigation agencies expedite investigations to apprehend all suspects behind the Keumbu attack.

Eight suspects linked to the violence have so far been arrested. Detectives probing the chaos have also summoned Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda to record a statement over the ugly incident.

This was after some of those arrested linked the MP to the chaos. His handlers have denied amid pressure on police to take decisive action over the incident.

Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja said he had ordered the Internal Affairs Unit to investigate the conduct of the police during the drama.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri said in a statement the IAU team will examine whether there were any operational shortcomings in the police response, and recommend appropriate action.

IAU officers have already been deployed to the affected area.

The latest incident has sparked uproar, with opposition leaders accusing the government of failing to guarantee security during political activities.

They are now demanding the resignation of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“We now demand the immediate resignation of CS Murkomen. They are part of this gang,” says Presidential aspirant David Maraga.

“Young people should not be misused by politicians. We squarely blame the security forces for what is happening. If they are not ready to protect us, we shall also repulse them,” adds Obadiah Barongo, MP Bomachoge Borabu.