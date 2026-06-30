One shot dead, two injured in fresh Huruma protests over missing youths

At least one person was shot dead and two others injured on Tuesday during fresh protests in Huruma, Mathare, over the disappearance of two local youths, Abdulaziz Duba Molu, popularly known as Zizo, and Maxwell Kiarie.

The demonstrations, which entered their third round since last week, brought business to a standstill in Huruma, Kiamaiko, Kariobangi North and along Outer Ring Road as protesters blocked roads with stones and boulders, demanding the release or production of the missing men.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds after hours of disruptions. According to police, some of those involved in the protests were attacking and robbing members of the public while barricading roads, prompting officers to intervene. However, a senior police officer said investigations into the fatal shooting are underway.

The latest death raises to two the number of people killed since the protests began last week over the disappearance of the two youths.

Motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours before police cleared major roads by about 1 p.m. Some residents also reported being robbed during the unrest.

The whereabouts of Zizo and Kiarie remain unknown. Their families and supporters accuse government agencies of being behind their disappearance, although there has been no official confirmation of who is holding them or whether they are in lawful custody.

Zizo was previously arrested in 2024 during a Directorate of Criminal Investigations operation targeting an armed gang linked to robberies involving stolen police firearms. Detectives arrested six suspects and recovered two pistols—a Ceska and a Falcon—and 18 rounds of ammunition in operations conducted in Kayole, Umoja 3, Huruma and Kiamaiko.

Investigators at the time said the gang used women to drug patrons in entertainment spots before stealing their firearms and valuables. The stolen weapons were allegedly passed to accomplices who carried out robberies. Police also alleged that one of the recovered pistols had been stolen from a police inspector in Kamukunji in June 2024.

Police have since described Zizo as a known criminal allegedly involved in robbery and drug trafficking. However, authorities have not officially acknowledged his current whereabouts or confirmed that he is under arrest. He has also not been presented in court.

His relatives and supporters insist he was picked up by security officers about a week ago and have continued to demand that he be produced alive or released.

Last week’s protests over his disappearance also turned violent, leaving one person dead and property damaged after anti-riot police dispersed demonstrators.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said investigations into Tuesday’s fatal shooting are ongoing.