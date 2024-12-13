Oneil Cruz Siblings: Get to Know Homer Cruz

Oneil Cruz is a Dominican professional baseball player who serves as a shortstop and center fielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He debuted in the MLB on October 2, 2021.

Cruz was originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 but was traded to the Pirates in 2017.

Known for his impressive height of 6 feet 7 inches, he has made headlines for his powerful hitting and speed on the bases, achieving notable stats including 21 home runs and 76 RBIs in the 2024 season.

Siblings

Oneil has a brother named Homer Cruz, who has also played in the minor leagues.

However, information about their family background remains limited, with details about their parents also not specified.

College career

Cruz’s journey through professional baseball and his MLB career, presented in paragraph form.

Growing up in a country rich in baseball tradition, he developed a passion for the sport at an early age.

Cruz signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international free agent in 2015, marking the beginning of his professional baseball career.

His early years were spent in the Dominican Summer League (DSL), where he showcased his potential and honed his skills.

In 2017, Cruz was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a deal that sent Tony Watson to the Dodgers.

He continued to develop within the Pirates’ minor league system, playing for teams such as the West Virginia Power and the Bradenton Marauders.

In 2021, Cruz had a standout year with the Altoona Curve, batting .310 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs over 90 games.

MLB career

Cruz made his MLB debut on October 2, 2021.

Although it was a brief appearance, it marked the beginning of his professional career at the highest level.

Also Read: Jefferson White Siblings: All About Charlie White

In 2022, he began to establish himself as a key player for the Pirates, showcasing his power and speed while hitting several home runs.

Despite facing challenges adjusting to major league pitching, he displayed flashes of brilliance that hinted at his potential.

The 2023 season saw Cruz continue to improve and solidify his status as one of baseball’s rising stars.

He became known for his ability to hit for power while also being a threat on the bases.

His combination of size—standing at 6 feet 7 inches—and athleticism made him an exciting player to watch.

In 2024, Cruz had a breakout year, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 76 RBIs, significantly contributing to the Pirates’ competitiveness in their division.

Cruz is known for his powerful swing and ability to drive the ball out of the park.

His height gives him leverage that translates into impressive exit velocities.

In addition to his power-hitting capabilities, he possesses remarkable speed for a player of his size, allowing him not only to steal bases but also to cover ground effectively in the field.

As a shortstop, Cruz has shown strong defensive abilities, including a powerful arm and good range, making difficult plays look routine.

Awards and accolades

Cruz has received several awards and accolades throughout his baseball career.

In 2018, he was named a South Atlantic League All-Star and recognized as the league’s Most Outstanding Major League Prospect while playing for the West Virginia Power.

He continued to earn recognition in 2019 as the Florida State League Player of the Month and was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star.

In 2022, Cruz made an impact in the MLB, receiving the National League LatinoMVP Rookie Award, which is one of the oldest and most prestigious awards for Latin players.

Additionally, he was recognized by Baseball America as the “Best Athlete” and “Best Power Hitter” in the Pirates system prior to his major league debut.

His impressive performance in 2024 further solidified his status, as he recorded 21 home runs and was noted for having the highest maximum exit velocity in MLB at 121.5 mph137.