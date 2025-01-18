Onyeka Okongwu Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Player

Onyeka Okongwu is an American professional basketball player born on December 11, 2000, in Los Angeles, California.

He plays as a center for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

Okongwu had a notable high school career at Chino Hills High School, where he won multiple state titles and was named California Mr. Basketball twice.

He played college basketball for USC, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors before being drafted sixth overall by the Hawks in 2020.

Recently, Okongwu signed a four-year, $62 million extension with the Hawks and has continued to show impressive performances, including a 22-point, 21-rebound game.

Siblings

Onyeka has several siblings.

His older brother, Nnamdi, tragically passed away in 2014 after a skateboarding accident when Onyeka was 13 years old.

He also has a younger brother named Chukwuemeka and a younger sister named Chinemya.

College career

Okongwu’s college career was marked by his time at the University of Southern California (USC) during the 2019-2020 season.

He was a highly touted freshman, known for his athleticism and defensive prowess.

Okongwu was named to the first team All-Pac-12 and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, earning recognition as one of the top freshmen in the conference.

His impressive performance included averaging 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.

He set the USC freshman record with 76 blocks, showcasing his defensive skills and potential to be a strong NBA prospect.

Under his leadership, USC achieved a 22-9 record, demonstrating his impact on the team’s success.

Also Read: Alex Sarr Siblings: All About Olivier Sarr

NBA career

Okongwu was drafted sixth overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He made his professional debut in the 2020-2021 season, despite facing some challenges due to injuries.

Okongwu has been developing as a key contributor off the bench for the Hawks, with his athleticism and defensive skills being valuable assets to the team.

In 2023, Okongwu signed a four-year, $62 million contract extension with the Hawks, reflecting the team’s confidence in his potential and growth.

He has had several notable performances, including a 22-point, 21-rebound game, demonstrating his ability to dominate games on both ends of the court.

As he continues to develop, Okongwu is expected to play a more significant role in the Hawks’ lineup, potentially becoming a starter and a cornerstone of the team’s future success.

Accolades

In high school, he was named California Mr. Basketball twice, becoming the fifth player in the CIF state title era to win the award in back-to-back years.

He was also named the L.A. Times Player of the Year and selected to the All-CIF Southern Section Division I first team.

Additionally, USA Today named him to the All-California first team and the national honorable mention team.

In college, Okongwu earned significant recognition during his time at USC.

He was named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 first team and selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Okongwu set the USC freshman record with 76 blocks and led the team in points, rebounds, and blocks per game.

In the NBA, Okongwu has continued to make a positive impact both on and off the court.

He was named the winner of the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for November, recognizing his community service efforts.

This award reflects his commitment to giving back and engaging with his community, which is an important aspect of his career beyond his athletic achievements.