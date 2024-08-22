Oprah Tells Voters to ‘Choose Truth’ in Surprise Convention Speech

Television icon Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in her hometown of Chicago, where she urged Democrats and independent voters to “choose common sense over nonsense”.

“Let us choose truth, let us choose honour, let us choose joy,” Winfrey told a cheering crowd on Wednesday. “Because that is the best of America.”

Winfrey, who has avoided the political spotlight in recent years, lent some of her star power to Vice-President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz on the third night of the four-day convention.

The 70-year-old’s comments came before Mr Walz’s primetime speech to accept formally the party’s nomination for vice-president.

Her endorsement of the pair helped to further energise the DNC – which has this week already hosted other famous faces such as rapper Lil Jon.

In keeping with the tradition of party conventions, the Republicans, too, filled their own gathering last month with stardust. Musician Kid Rock and wrestler Hulk Hogan both made appearances.

As well as voicing a message of unity, former talk-show host Winfrey tacitly criticised the Republican challengers, former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

“Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbours,” Winfrey said. “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion, we don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No. We just try to do the best we can to save them.”

In a slight directed at Mr Vance, she added: “And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too.”

The comments referred to a 2021 interview in which Mr Vance referred to Democratic politicians as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too”.

The remarks, which went viral after Trump announced the Ohio senator as his running mate, were roundly criticised. Oprah does not have any children.

The billionaire media mogul has shied away from politics in recent years. In 2007, she endorsed then-Illinois Senator Barack Obama’s longshot bid for president. Winfrey, who considered Mr Obama a friend as the two overlapped in Chicago’s political orbit, hosted fundraisers and volunteered for his campaign in Iowa.

But on Wednesday night, Winfrey cast herself as Independent, urging other like-minded voters to back Democrats in November.

“You’re looking at a registered Independent who’s proud to vote again and again and again, because I’m an American, and that’s what Americans do,” she said.

Tracy Prince and Kathy Sykes jumped out of their seats when they saw Oprah, who was born in their home state of Mississippi, take to the stage.

“We love Oprah so much,” Mrs Sykes told BBC News. “Everyone in Mississippi is so proud that she claims us.”

She said Oprah’s speech was a “powerful message” to independent voters in particular to vote for Ms Harris.

“She gave very good reasons why – to choose common sense over nonsense,” Mrs Sykes said from the convention hall.

Wednesday night also included several other celebrity cameos including Stevie Wonder, Mindy Kaling and Kenan Thompson.

The Democratic Party is calling upon its famous supporters to help draw attention to their convention, hoping their presence will get voters to pay attention – and maybe cast a vote for Ms Harris in November.

Previous research on celebrity endorsements has suggested that big-name figures are capable of generating publicity for a party, but it is less clear whether this translates into votes.

Studies have suggested that friends and family may have more influence on which way a person casts a ballot – and that in some circumstances, celebrities may even put off voters.

By BBC News