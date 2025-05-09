Orianthi Siblings: Getting to Know Tina Panagaris

Orianthi Penny Panagaris, known as Orianthi, is an Australian guitarist, singer, and songwriter born on January 22, 1985, in Adelaide, South Australia.

Of Greek descent, she discovered her passion for music early, starting with piano at age three and transitioning to acoustic guitar at six under her father’s encouragement.

By eleven, she embraced the electric guitar, a move that defined her career.

Orianthi left school at fifteen to focus on songwriting and performing, a decision that launched her into the global music scene.

Her virtuosic guitar skills and versatile style have made her a standout figure, collaborating with icons like Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, and Carlos Santana.

Her blend of rock, blues, and pop, paired with her dynamic stage presence, has earned her a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Orianthi has one sister, namely Tina Panagaris.

However, information about Orianthi’s sister is scarce, as she keeps her personal life private.

However, it is known that she pursued a career in music, suggesting a family environment steeped in creative influence.

Career

Orianthi’s career began in her teens, performing in Adelaide bands at fourteen and supporting Steve Vai at fifteen.

At eighteen, she jammed with Carlos Santana during his 2003 Adelaide concert, a pivotal moment that led to a Paul Reed Smith endorsement.

She independently released her debut album, Violet Journey, in 2005, showcasing her skills as a multi-instrumentalist and producer.

Relocating to Los Angeles, she signed with Geffen Records, releasing her major-label debut Believe in 2009, featuring the hit single According to You, which charted at No. 3 in Japan, No. 8 in Australia, and No. 17 in the US.

Her performance at the 2009 Grammy Awards with Carrie Underwood caught Michael Jackson’s attention, leading to her role as lead guitarist for his This Is It concerts.

Though the tour was canceled due to Jackson’s death, Orianthi performed at his televised memorial and appeared in the This Is It documentary.

She joined Alice Cooper’s band in 2011, becoming its first female member, and toured with artists like John Mayer and Adam Lambert.

Her 2013 album Heaven in This Hell leaned into blues and country influences, while 2020’s O marked her return after a seven-year gap.

Collaborations with Richie Sambora in the duo RSO and contributions to tracks like We Are the World 25 for Haiti further highlight her versatility.

Recently, she transitioned to blues, with her 2022 album Rock Candy and the single First Time Blues earning praise for their emotional depth.

Accolades

Orianthi’s talent has garnered significant recognition. In 2009, Elle magazine named her one of the “12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists,” cementing her status among guitar virtuosos.

The following year, she won the “Breakthrough Guitarist of the Year” award from Guitar International magazine, acknowledging her rapid rise.

Her single “According to You” achieved platinum status in the US and Australia, reflecting commercial success.

Orianthi’s contributions to Michael Jackson’s This Is It rehearsals and her performance at his memorial amplified her global visibility.