Orlando Brown’s Net Worth

Orlando Brown, an American actor, rapper, and musician, has an estimated net worth of just $2,000. Despite his early success in popular television sitcoms like Family Matters, Two of a Kind, and That’s So Raven, Brown’s financial situation has been severely impacted by legal troubles and personal challenges over the years.

Orlando Brown Net Worth $2,000 Date of Birth December 4, 1987 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Rapper, Musician

Early Life

Orlando Brown was born on December 4, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. He began his acting career as a child in 1995, making his debut with a guest appearance on the ABC sitcom Coach. His early years in the industry were marked by roles in several popular sitcoms, including In the House, The Parent ‘Hood, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Moesha. Brown’s breakout role came in 1996 when he was cast as Jerry Jamal “3J” Jameson on the hit sitcom Family Matters, a role he played until the show’s conclusion in 1998.

Brown also ventured into voice acting during this period, voicing the main character in the animated series Waynehead. His success continued with appearances in other sitcoms like Malcolm & Eddie, Sister, Sister, and The Wayans Bros., as well as starring roles in Two of a Kind, alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and the drama series Safe Harbor.

Success with Disney

In 2000, Brown began his long association with Disney, appearing in the Disney Channel film Perfect Game. The following year, he voiced Sticky Webb on the animated series The Proud Family, and in 2002, he took on the titular role in the animated series Fillmore!.

However, Brown’s most significant role came in 2003 when he was cast as Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel sitcom That’s So Raven, where he starred alongside Raven Symoné. The show was a major success, running for four seasons until 2007 and cementing Brown’s status as a prominent child star. During this time, he also appeared in other Disney Channel projects, including Lizzie McGuire, Phil of the Future, and the television films Maniac Magee and Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off.

Also Read: Nicole Ari Parker’s Net Worth

Brown’s film career began with a role in the 1995 comedy Major Payne, starring Damon Wayans. He later appeared in the 2001 Disney comedy Max Keeble’s Big Move. However, his focus shifted primarily to television, with sporadic film appearances in the following years. He returned to the big screen in 2015 with a small role in the biographical drama Straight Outta Compton and a part in the film American Bad Boy. In 2022, he portrayed Detective Brown in the film Bloody Hands.

Financial Decline

Despite his early success, Brown’s career and finances took a downturn due to a series of legal issues that began in 2016. In February of that year, he was arrested in Torrance, California, following a public altercation with his girlfriend. He was subsequently charged with domestic battery, obstruction of justice, and drug possession with intent to sell. After failing to appear in court, Brown was arrested again in Barstow, California, and later in Las Vegas, where he was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Brown’s legal troubles continued throughout 2016, including an incident where he broke into a restaurant in Las Vegas after a short stint in rehab. His behavior became increasingly erratic, culminating in another arrest in December 2022 in Lima, Ohio, on charges of domestic violence. At the time, Brown was homeless and reportedly threatened his brother with a knife and hammer, leading to his incarceration in Allen County without bond.

Personal Life

Orlando Brown’s personal life has been as tumultuous as his professional career. He is married to a woman named Danielle and has three children. However, during a controversial appearance on Dr. Phil in 2018, Brown claimed to have four children, two of whom he had never met. He also made the bizarre claim that he was the son of the late pop star Michael Jackson, casting doubt on his other assertions during the interview.

Orlando Brown Net Worth

Orlando Brown net worth is $2,000.