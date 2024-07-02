Dorit Kemsley Net Worth

Dorit Kemsley, a reality television star and fashion designer, has a net worth of $50 million. This figure is a combined net worth with her husband, Paul Kemsley. Dorit is best known for being a cast member of the Bravo reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Early Life

Dorit Kemsley was born Dorit Lemel on July 14, 1976, in Woodbridge, Connecticut, to Shalom and Rachel Lemel. She graduated from Quinnipiac University with a degree in design, marketing, and communication. After college, Dorit traveled through Europe, eventually settling in Italy, where she worked for a swimwear company for ten years.

Dorit Kemsley Career

Dorit’s entry into reality TV came through Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump, for whom Dorit worked as a personal designer. She joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” at the start of its seventh season, which premiered on December 6, 2016. Dorit has starred in a main role on the show for six seasons. She has developed a swimwear line called Beverly Beach and a bridal collection named Nektaria. Dorit also operates a fashion/swimwear company called Dorit, producing clothes, swimwear, and resort wear with Italian inspiration. Besides designing and managing her company, Dorit is an active philanthropist, supporting numerous children’s charities. In 2019, she appeared as a guest on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” alongside her husband, Paul.

Personal Life

Dorit married Paul Kemsley, a successful real estate developer and celebrity manager, in 2015 at the Rainbow Room in New York. They have two children, Jagger and Phoenix. Paul manages soccer legend Pele and singer Boy George through Nixxi Entertainment. Boy George often lives with the Kemsleys and is godfather to their son. The family resides in a large Beverly Hills mansion, which was once listed for $12 million.

In October 2021, Dorit and her children were reportedly robbed at gunpoint at their home by three male burglars. She begged the intruders, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.” One of the robbers responded, “Kill her. Just kill her already.” The house was ransacked, and $1 million worth of possessions was stolen. Paul was in London at the time. The aftermath of the incident was covered on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” with co-stars rushing to Dorit’s aid.

Controversy

In August 2018, it was revealed that Paul had accumulated $3.6 million in gambling debt at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. According to court filings, Paul made five payments to the Bellagio between 2010 and 2011, totaling $850,000. The couple filed for bankruptcy in 2012, hoping to clear their Vegas debts. Additionally, Dorit was sued by a former partner in her bathing suit company, who claimed he fronted the couple over $200,000 to launch the business. The Kemsleys deny this claim.

In November 2021, Paul was arrested for DUI after being pulled over near Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles. He blew a .081 on a breathalyzer test, just above California’s legal limit of .080.

Dorit and Paul Kemsley’s Real Estate

In August 2019, Paul and Dorit purchased a home in the Encino area of Los Angeles for $6.5 million. In September 2020, they listed this home for $9.5 million, with the listing handled by Mauricio Umansky, husband of Dorit’s “Real Housewives” castmate Kyle Richards. The Kemsleys also co-own a large Beverly Hills mansion with a business partner. This mansion was initially listed for $12.85 million but was eventually reduced to $7.5 million.

