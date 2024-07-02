What Was Don Knotts Net Worth?

Don Knotts, an iconic American comedian and actor, had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in 2006. Knotts was renowned for his roles as Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show” and landlord Ralph Furley on “Three’s Company.”

Early Life

Don Knotts was born Jesse John Knotts on July 21, 1924, in Morgantown, West Virginia. His parents were of English descent, with roots tracing back to 17th-century America. His father, an alcoholic farmer who suffered from schizophrenia, was bedridden by the time of Don’s birth. After the death of Knotts’ oldest brother from pneumonia, Don and his two remaining brothers were raised by their mother, who operated a boarding house.

Career and Breakthrough

Knotts developed an interest in comedy and performing at a young age, often putting on ventriloquist shows around town. After high school, he spent a brief period in New York City pursuing entertainment jobs before returning home to attend West Virginia University. His college education was interrupted in 1943 when he was drafted into the Army’s Special Services Branch, where he performed in a military comedy troupe.

After his service, Knotts returned to West Virginia in 1948 and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in education. He married and moved back to New York City, where his military connections helped him break into show business. He landed his first major television role in 1953 on the soap opera “Searching for Tomorrow” and gained recognition as a comedian on Steve Allen’s variety show in 1959-1960. Knotts then starred in the Broadway play “No Time for Sergeants,” where he met Andy Griffith.

“The Andy Griffith Show” Fame

In 1960, Knotts was cast as the bumbling Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show,” a role that catapulted his career. He won five Emmys for his performance. After leaving the show, believing it would end after its fifth season, Knotts pursued a film career and signed a five-film contract with Universal Studios.

Three’s Company

While Knotts worked steadily throughout the early ’70s, he found renewed success in 1979 when he joined the sitcom “Three’s Company” as the eccentric landlord Ralph Furley. His portrayal of Mr. Furley was as beloved as his role on “The Andy Griffith Show,” and he remained on the show until its end in 1984.

Personal Life

Don Knotts married three times. His first marriage to Kathryn Metz lasted from 1947 to 1964, and they had two children together. His second marriage to Loralee Czuchna lasted from 1974 to 1983. In 2002, Knotts married actress Francey Yarborough, and they remained together until his death in 2006.

Knotts struggled with depression, anxiety, and hypochondria throughout his life. He was diagnosed with macular degeneration at 57 and later with lung cancer, which ultimately led to his death at age 81 in 2006. One of the last people to visit him was his longtime friend and co-star Andy Griffith.

Real Estate

At the time of his death, Don Knotts’ primary residence was a condo near Beverly Hills, purchased in August 1983 for $338,170. His estate sold the unit in October 2007 for $1.23 million.

