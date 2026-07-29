Oscar-winning songwriter Glen Hansard killed in crash

Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard has died in a motorbike crash in Dublin. Hansard, 56, was the frontman for rock group The Frames and also featured in The Commitments.

He won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Falling Slowly in 2008 which he wrote for the low-budget film Once.

Hansard was born in Dublin in 1970 and busked on its streets before landing the role of Outspan Foster in Alan Parker’s The Commitments, a 1991 film about a soul band made up of a group of working-class young people from Dublin.

He had founded The Frames a year previously.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle crash, which happened on Lower Road in Lucan, west of Dublin.

It was reported to the emergency services shortly before 04:30 local time.

Hansard was also one half of the rock duo The Swell Season, and released solo albums including Didn’t He Ramble, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2016.

He was the father of a three-year-old boy.

In a 2023 interview with BBC’s Radio Ulster Hansard said he was in a “very different place than I’ve ever been before” after the birth of his son eight months previously.

“It’s completely, in the greatest way possible, upturned everything that I know.”

He added: “It’s absolutely incredible, I can’t believe I stood on the other side of this chasm for so long.”

In 2002, Hansard became the original presenter of Irish broadcaster RTÉ’s acclaimed music series Other Voices.

His charity work has included Dublin’s annual Christmas Eve charity busk in support of the Dublin Simon Community, a charity in the UK and Ireland which helps homeless people.

The busk, which Hansard started in 2010, attracted several high-profile musicians each year including Bono, Sinéad O’Connor, Imelda May and Shane MacGowan.

In a statement, the charity said it was “devastated” to learn of his death, and offered condolences to his friends and family.

“While known to many as a genius songwriter and storyteller, for us, he was threefold that, in his generosity, a true advocate for our work and a giant in the fight against homelessness,” it continued.

“He had deep respect and empathy for those navigating the challenges of homelessness and his natural warmth and compassion always shone through in those moments.

“Glen’s talents will indeed be his legacy but so too will his commitment to social justice. We will be forever indebted to him for the difference he made in the lives of the people we serve.”

Hansard’s friend, artist Colin Davidson, said the annual Christmas Eve busk had become “an international Irish institution in it’s own right”.

He said it was “Glen’s way of getting him and his friends to, not just shine a light on the problem of homelessness, but to actually do something about it financially”.

Davidson told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme that he is “quite broken” by the news of his death and is finding it “pretty difficult to find the words” for how he feels.

“He was unique… he was such an incredibly kind, loyal, warm human being who I am proud to call a friend,” Davidson said.

He said Hansard was “really genuine about everything he said”.

“What’s really important to stress about Glen was how socially aware he was as well.

“When he was passionate about something, when he recognised the need in the world, in society or in the community, he went about doing whatever he could to help.”

Hansard starred opposite Czech musician Markéta Irglová in 2007’s Once.

The pair played two musicians who meet in Dublin and form a creative partnership, performing songs they write together as The Swell Season.

The film won the World Cinema Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

A Broadway adaptation of the film, featuring Hansard and Irglová’s songs, later won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

‘Deeply shocked’

In a statement, ATC Management, which represented Hansard, said: “With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin.

“Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time.

“The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Andrew Strong, who starred in The Commitments with Hansard, posted on Facebook: “I’m devastated to hear the sad news Glen Hansard has passed away.

“It’s a truly senseless, tragic loss. My condolences to his family and friends and everyone who loved his music. Rest in peace, brother.”

Actor Chris O’Dowd posted on Instagram: “Can’t believe Glen has left the world so terribly early.

“Anyone who makes use of music knows the feeling of being taken away.

“He did that. And he leaves it with us.

“Thanks Glen. Huge love to Maire and little Christy and all those who loved him.”

Waterboys singer Mike Scott tweeted: “Travel on well, Buddy. You made your dreams come true.

“I’m so sorry that he leaves his wife and 3-year-old child.”

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin tweeted that he was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard.

He described him as a “talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years.

“My sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”

Irish President Catherine Connolly said Hansard and the Frames were the “source of so much inspiration to a generation of young people and musicians”.

“Glen was one of the vital driving influences of the Irish music world, bringing people together in the sharing of live music.”

Ryan Tubridy, former host of Irish chat show The Late Late Show, posted on Instagram saying Hansard was a “extraordinarily talented singer and storyteller”.

“Condolences to Glen’s family and his legion of fans. We have lost one of the greats.”

A book of condolence for Glen Hansard has been opened online and can be accessed in person in the Mansion House on Thursday and Friday between 10:00 and 16:00 BST.

By BBC News