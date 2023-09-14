Pain at the pump as petrol price hiked by Sh16.96 to retail at Sh211.64 per litre

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Thursday implemented revised fuel prices. The updated pump prices per liter in Nairobi indicate petrol will now be sold at Sh211.64, diesel at Sh 200.99, and kerosene at Sh202.61.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super petrol increases by Sh16.96, Diesel increases by Sh21.32 per liter and kerosene increases by Sh33.13 per liter,” read part of Epra’s statement.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provision of the Finance Act 2023,” Epra added. In comparison, the prior prices for petrol, diesel, and kerosene in Nairobi from August were Sh 194.68, Sh 179.67, and Sh 169.48, respectively.

This is likely to negatively affect Kenyans at large economically.

