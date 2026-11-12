Pam Bondi Siblings: Get to Know Bradley and Beth Bondi McIntyre

Pamela Jo Bondi is an American attorney and politician who served as the 87th United States Attorney General from 2025 to 2026.

Born on 17 November 1965 in Tampa, Florida, she is a fourth-generation Floridian raised in the Tampa Bay area, including Temple Terrace.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Florida in 1987 and a Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law in 1990.

Bondi began her career as a prosecutor and later became the first woman elected Florida Attorney General, serving from 2011 to 2019.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pam has two siblings: a sister named Beth Bondi McIntyre and a brother named Brad (Bradley) Bondi.

Brad Bondi is a lawyer who has specialized in securities enforcement and corporate investigations and has held roles including counsel to commissioners at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The siblings grew up in a family with a strong public-service orientation; their father, Joseph Bondi, served as a city council member and mayor of Temple Terrace, Florida, in the 1970s, while their mother, Patsy Bondi, worked as an elementary school teacher.

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Career

After law school Bondi joined the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office in Florida, where she worked for many years as an assistant state attorney, prosecuting cases that included domestic violence, child abuse, and other serious crimes.

In 2010 she ran for Florida Attorney General and won, becoming the first woman to hold the office.

She was reelected in 2014 and served two full terms through 2019.

As Florida’s top law enforcement official she focused on issues such as the opioid crisis, human trafficking, and consumer protection, and she participated in multistate litigation, including challenges related to the Affordable Care Act.

After leaving office she worked in private practice and served as a special advisor in the White House Counsel’s Office during President Donald Trump’s first term, including as part of his defense team during the first impeachment proceedings.

In 2025 she was nominated and confirmed as U.S. Attorney General, serving until 2026.

Accolades

Bondi is recognized as the first woman to serve as Florida Attorney General.

During her tenure she gained national attention for aggressive efforts against “pill mills” and the opioid epidemic, as well as for her work on human trafficking and other public-safety issues.

Her high-profile appearances as a legal commentator and her subsequent roles advising and defending President Trump elevated her national standing within Republican legal and political circles.