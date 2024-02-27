Panic as Patient Shoots Self Dead at Mater Hospital

A patient who was waiting to be attended to pulled out his pistol and shot himself dead in a horrible suicide incident at the Mater Hospital, Nairobi.

The deceased was a licensed gun holder, police said.

Witnesses said the deceased identified as Abdala Mohamed, 72, had been brought to the emergency section at the Mater Hospital on Monday February 26 afternoon when he shot himself in the chin.

The deceased was armed with a Beretta pistol, which he used in the mission.

Police and the hospital officials said the deceased had been rushed there aboard a private car where the incident happened.

By then, the drugs that he was to use were not at the emergency area and plans were being made for their delivery.

It is not clear what he was being attended to.

This angered him and started making calls before he reached out his pistol and shot himself in the chin blowing up his head, police and witnesses said.

His driver who had brought him and was taking care of him then rushed out calling for help.

He succumbed while being attended to.

Officials said they are investigating the incident. A check at the scene established his car was damaged by the bullet indicating he was still waiting in the car at the emergency area, police said.

The deceased lived in the nearby Golden Estate in South B.

This is the latest case of suicide to be reported.

Police say cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to address the same.