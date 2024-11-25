Paris Hilton Claims She’s ‘Aging Backwards Naturally’ Without Cosmetic Enhancements

Paris Hilton, the 43-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur, says she’s reversing the clock on aging naturally, without resorting to cosmetic procedures. Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, Hilton expressed pride in her natural appearance, crediting her youthful glow to a disciplined skincare routine and staying out of the sun.

“I feel really proud that I’m all natural,” Hilton told the host. “I’ve never done Botox, injectables, surgery, or anything. I’ve just followed my mom’s skincare advice since I was 8 years old.”

The Paris in Love star revealed that her mother, Kathy Hilton, introduced her to a 10-step skincare routine early in life. This, combined with her mom’s insistence on avoiding sun exposure, has helped her maintain her flawless complexion.

Hilton has also invested in an in-home spa she calls the Sliving Spa, which features advanced treatments such as LED light therapy, Hydrafacials, cryotherapy, and a hyperbaric chamber for oxygen therapy. She has previously referred to her spa as “the fountain of youth.”

Despite never undergoing cosmetic procedures, Hilton is not opposed to them for others. In 2015, she shared that her dermatologist advised against Botox, saying her skin was “perfect” and didn’t require enhancements.

Hilton has also ventured into the beauty business. While her earlier skincare line, ProD.N.A, appears to be inactive, she recently announced a partnership with beauty company Guthy-Renker to create a new brand, 11:11 Beauty.

“This partnership has allowed me to bring my vision for beauty and wellness to life, blending cutting-edge technology with transformative results,” Hilton said in a press release. The brand’s first collection is set to launch in Spring 2025.

Hilton attributes her timeless look to consistent skincare practices and hydration, sharing her simple secret: “Stay out of the sun and keep your skin hydrated.”