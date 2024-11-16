“The Voice” Winner Sundance Head Shot In Texas Ranch Accident

Sundance Head, winner of Season 11 of The Voice, is recovering after being shot in the stomach at his ranch in rural Texas on Friday.

The singer was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, after paramedics stabilized his condition, according to reports by TMZ. Sundance himself called 911 following the incident, his agent confirmed.

Misty, Sundance Head’s wife, shared that the bullet narrowly missed vital organs and was lodged in the fatty tissue of his stomach. She is asking fans for prayers as she remains by his side at the hospital.

Details about how the shooting occurred are still unclear. However, Sundance’s agent mentioned that he often goes hunting on his ranch, suggesting the incident may have been accidental. Authorities are treating the shooting as an accident at this time.

Just hours before the incident, Sundance shared updates on Facebook, posting a morning photo from inside a tent and celebrating his son Levi’s acceptance into Texas A&M University.

Sundance Head gained national fame through his appearances on American Idol and The Voice. In 2007, he reached the semi-finals of American Idol during its sixth season. He later triumphed as the winner of The Voice in 2016, where he was coached by Blake Shelton.