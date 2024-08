Paris Olympics Schedule for Saturday: Kenya’s Gold Medal Hopes and Key Events

Kenya is aiming to secure three gold medals in athletics on a packed Saturday, with Eliud Kipchoge, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, and Faith Kipyegon leading the charge. Here’s the schedule of events, all in East Africa Time (EAT):

Athletics

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Men’s Marathon: Final Eliud Kipchoge aims to win his third consecutive marathon title.

Men’s Marathon: Final 8:10 PM: Men’s High Jump: Final

Men’s High Jump: Final 8:25 PM: Men’s 800m: Final Emmanuel Wanyonyi will compete after his commanding semi-final performance.

Men’s 800m: Final 8:40 PM: Women’s Javelin: Final

Women’s Javelin: Final 8:45 PM: Women’s 100m Hurdles: Final

Women’s 100m Hurdles: Final 9:00 PM: Men’s 5000m: Final Edwin Kurgat, Jacob Krop, and Ronald Kwemoi will be competing.

Men’s 5000m: Final 9:25 PM: Women’s 1500m: Final Faith Kipyegon, the reigning Olympic champion, is set to defend her title.

Women’s 1500m: Final 10:12 PM: Men’s 4x400m Relay: Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay: Final 10:22 PM: Women’s 4x400m Relay: Final

Other Key Events