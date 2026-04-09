Parliament’s expansion linked to closure of Capitol Hill police station in Nairobi

Parliament has been linked to the closure of Capitol Hill police station in Nairobi.

The station was degazetted and closed to create room for St. John’s Ambulance and Scouts Association which had been displaced from their offices near Parliament.

Parliament created a ‘parliamentary square’ at the land initially occupied by the two institutions years ago forcing the government to get an alternative site for them.

Insiders said Capitol Hill Police station land was identified a decision made to take it for the two organisations.

“The two institutions will be moved to where the station is and the construction will be done by Parliament,” said an insider aware of the issue.

Police say there was no deeper consultations over the move and felt the institution was shortchanged.

Questions have been raised after authorities announced the closure of the Capitol Hill Police Station in Nairobi.

More than 50 police officers were displaced and redeployed to various police stations following the move by police headquarters.

Police authorities said they had been informed the station was degazetted.

The land has been transferred to the two agencies.

A construction company is currently occupying part of the almost two acres for storage of their materials.

The announcement prompted the immediate relocation of officers and the closure of operations at the facility.

The Officer Commanding Station Tusca Opondo instructed all officers there to vacate the premises within the shortest time possible following their redeployment to other stations.

“Capitol Hill Police Station has been officially degazetted, and as a result, I, the Officer Commanding Station, have been instructed to vacate the premises within the shortest time possible,” the statement read in part.

The OCS ordered all multi-agency investigators with pending cases and exhibits currently held at the station to collect them without delay.

“I am instructed to request that all multi-agency investigators with pending cases and exhibits, including motor vehicles, currently held at this station, arrange to collect them immediately,” Opondo stated in the memo shared among the police.

Members of the public with pending cash bail deposits were also advised to collect their refunds promptly before the funds are surrendered to the National Treasury.

The station had at least 50 police officers and was under the Kilimani Sub County. The affected officers were absorbed to other stations including Kilimani, Kibra, KICC and Central.

The station is located in Upper Hill and the land had initially been touted to be turned to the headquarters of police operations in the city.

It served the residents in Upper Hill who will now be forced to seek the policing services in Kilimani and Kibra.

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud confirmed the station had been degazetted.