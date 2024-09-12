Pascaline Peter, aka Passy Ma Trevor, Arrested for Ksh 350 Million Real Estate Fraud

In a coordinated operation, detectives from the DCI headquarters and Kasarani arrested Pascaline Peter, the prime suspect accused of defrauding the public of hundreds of millions through her real estate firm, Pafrim Investments Ltd. Pascaline, also known as “Passy Ma Trevor,” allegedly swindled victims out of approximately Ksh 350 million before going into hiding.

ARREST OF SHYLOCK AND REAL ESTATE FRAUDSTER. A joint team of detectives drawn from DCI headquarters and their Kasarani counterparts have arrested Pascaline Peter, the main suspect accused of fleecing unsuspecting members of public hundreds of millions of shillings under the… pic.twitter.com/ytiVl0H3As — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 12, 2024

Her well-executed scheme involved convincing victims to deposit large sums into bank accounts at Equity Bank, Coop Bank, Stanbic Bank, and Kingdom Bank, promising them up to 30% monthly returns. Using her fraudulent real estate business as a front, she disappeared after receiving the payments, leaving victims with massive losses.

Realizing they had fallen prey to a Ponzi scheme, over 200 individuals—106 of whom have filed formal complaints—approached the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Investigations led to Pascaline’s capture in Kantafu, Machakos County.

The 36-year-old suspect, known for flaunting her wealth on social media, now faces prosecution. Authorities continue to gather evidence and urge the public to remain cautious of similar scams.

For tips, contact #FichuakwaDCI at 0800722203