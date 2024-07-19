Patrick Ewing Net Worth

Patrick Ewing, a Jamaican-American retired basketball player and coach, boasts a net worth of $75 million. Renowned for his illustrious career as the starting center for the New York Knicks, Ewing also clinched Olympic gold medals with the U.S. men’s basketball teams in 1984 and 1992. He concluded his playing career with the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic in the early 2000s. Ewing later transitioned into coaching, serving as the head coach of Georgetown University’s basketball team from 2017 until his dismissal in March 2023.

Patrick Ewing Salary

During his NBA tenure, Patrick Ewing earned a substantial $125 million in salary. This includes several lucrative contracts, such as a six-year, $33 million deal with the New York Knicks in 1990, making him one of the highest-paid players at the time. In 2000, he signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Seattle SuperSonics.

Georgetown Salary

In 2017, Ewing returned to his alma mater, Georgetown University, as the head coach, replacing John Thompson III. As the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, Ewing earned an annual salary of $4 million.

Early Life

Patrick Ewing was born on August 5, 1962, in Kingston, Jamaica. He moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1975, where he learned to play basketball at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School. Despite limited experience, Ewing quickly became one of the nation’s top high school players.

Georgetown Hoyas

Ewing made a significant impact in college basketball by choosing to play for Georgetown University. As a freshman in the 1981-82 season, he became one of the first college freshmen to start on the varsity team. Ewing led the Georgetown Hoyas to multiple Big East Tournament victories and a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoyas advanced to the Final Four and eventually won the NCAA Championship in the 1983-84 season. Ewing’s college career is widely regarded as one of the most successful in basketball history.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks selected Patrick Ewing as the first overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft, signing him to a 10-year, $32 million contract. Despite injuries in his rookie year, Ewing was named NBA Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Ewing’s tenure with the Knicks was marked by numerous accolades, including leading the NBA in defensive rebounds in 1993 and helping the team reach the NBA Finals in 1994. He set records for blocked shots in both a Finals series and a single game.

In his final season with the Knicks (1999-2000), Ewing achieved significant milestones, including his 1,000th NBA game and a game-winning slam dunk in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He left the Knicks with a franchise record of 1,039 games played and was an 11-time NBA All-Star.

Olympic Career

Ewing’s Olympic career began at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, where he played alongside future NBA stars like Michael Jordan. The team went undefeated and won the gold medal. In 1992, Ewing was part of the legendary “Dream Team” at the Barcelona Olympics, which also secured a gold medal.

Post-Knicks Career

After leaving the Knicks in 2000, Ewing played for the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic before retiring in 2002. He then transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Bobcats.

Coaching Career

Ewing became the head coach of Georgetown Hoyas in 2017. Despite a rocky start, he led the team to notable achievements, including a bid to the National Invitational Tournament in his second season and a victory in the 2021 Big East Conference Tournament, which earned the team a spot in the NCAA Division 1 Tournament.

Personal Life and Media Appearances

Patrick Ewing was married to Rita Williams from 1990 to 1998, and they have three children, including NBA player Patrick Ewing Jr. Beyond basketball, Ewing has made numerous media appearances, including a role in the 1996 film “Space Jam” and cameos in TV sitcoms like “Spin City,” “Mad About You,” “Webster,” and “Herman’s Head.”

