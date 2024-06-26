Patrick Quarcoo Retires as Radio Africa Group CEO After 24 Years

Founder and CEO Patrick Quarcoo has left Radio Africa Group after 24 years of service.

Quarcoo left the group on Wednesday, June 24 as per an announcement he made.

While announcing his exit, Quarcoo described the decision leading to his exit as “not been easy” but said it was the right time for both him and the company.

“When I started Radio Africa Group in 2000, my vision was to create a platform that could inform, inspire, and connect people across Kenya and the continent,” Quarcoo said.

“As I retire, Radio Africa Group is entering a pivotal phase of its journey. This transition provides a unique opportunity for the company to realign its strategies, focusing on cost efficiencies, enhancing our profitability and content initiatives.”

Quarcoo thanked Radio Africa Group staff for their support and dedication throughout the years he has been in the company saying they registered tremendous growth.

Here is his statement to the staff.

“Dear All,

After 24 incredible years, I am writing to inform you that I have decided to step down from my role as Founder, Chief Executive Officer of Radio Africa Group. This decision has not been easy, but it is the right time for both me personally and for the company.

When I started Radio Africa Group in 2000, my vision was to create a platform that could inform, inspire, and connect people across Kenya and the continent. Thanks to your hard work, dedication, and support, we have grown from a single frequency radio station to a thriving group of six influential stations with over 40 transmitters across Kenya, with an expansion into Nigeria , a newspaper and a significant digital presence.

As I retire, Radio Africa Group is entering a pivotal phase of its journey. This transition provides a unique opportunity for the company to realign its strategies, focusing on cost efficiencies, enhancing our profitability and content initiatives. More importantly, it allows us to move more aggressively into the digital arena, meeting the changing needs and preferences of our millennial audience.

I am confident that the new leadership team will drive the needed changes with the same passion and commitment that we have always upheld. They are well-equipped to take the company forward, leveraging our strong foundation to achieve even greater success.

To my amazing team: I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. Your creativity, resilience, and dedication have been the driving force behind our success. I encourage you to embrace this new chapter with the same enthusiasm and commitment to excellence.

To our valued advertisers: Thank you for your unwavering support and partnership over the years. Your trust in Radio Africa as a marketing partner has been instrumental in our growth. As we transition, we look forward to continuing our collaboration, offering innovative solutions that meet your evolving needs.

Though I will miss our daily interactions, I am excited about the future of Radio Africa and am confident that it will continue to thrive. I leave on Wednesday July 24, 2024, knowing that the company is in capable hands and poised for a bright future.

Thank you all for being a part of this remarkable journey. I wish you all the best in the exciting times ahead.”