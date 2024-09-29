Patrick Wilson’s Net Worth

Patrick Wilson, an accomplished American actor, director, producer, and singer, has a net worth of approximately $7 million. Wilson gained national attention in 2001 when he performed “On the Street Where You Live” at the Kennedy Center Honors for Julie Andrews. His impressive acting career includes starring roles in major film franchises like The Conjuring and Insidious. In addition to these, he is known for his performances in the miniseries Angels in America and Fargo, as well as his work on Broadway and various television dramas.

Patrick Wilson Net Worth $7 Million Date of Birth July 3, 1973 Nationality American Place of Birth Norfolk, Virginia Profession Actor, Director, Producer, and Singer

Early Life

Patrick Joseph Wilson was born on July 3, 1973, in Norfolk, Virginia. Raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, he grew up with two older brothers. His mother, Mary Kay, was a professional singer and voice teacher, while his father, John, worked as a news anchor. Patrick graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University in 1995.

Career

Wilson’s career began with musical theater. After graduating, he toured with productions of Miss Saigon and Carousel, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for his off-Broadway role in Bright Lights, Big City in 1999. His Broadway debut came in The Full Monty in 2000, earning him Tony and Drama Desk nominations. He followed this with a Tony-nominated performance in Oklahoma! in 2002.

Wilson gained wider recognition with his performance in HBO’s Angels in America (2003), which earned him Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He later starred in The Phantom of the Opera (2004) and the psychological thriller Hard Candy (2005), which solidified his versatility as an actor.

Major Film Roles and Franchises

Patrick Wilson became a household name through his involvement in successful horror franchises. He first portrayed Josh Lambert in Insidious (2010), which grossed nearly $100 million on a modest $1.5 million budget. He reprised his role in Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), which saw even greater success. Additionally, his portrayal of real-life demonologist Ed Warren in The Conjuring (2013) launched another blockbuster horror series, with the films grossing over $200 million each.

Also Read: Nicole Eggert’s Net Worth

Wilson’s acting resume includes various critically acclaimed films such as Little Children (2006), Watchmen (2009), and Aquaman (2018). He has appeared in over 60 film, TV, and stage productions.

Directorial Debut

In October 2020, it was announced that Wilson would make his directorial debut with Insidious: The Dark Realm, further expanding his career in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Patrick Wilson married actress Dagmara Domińczyk in 2005, and they have two sons, Kalin and Kassian. He is also part of the band VanWilson, performing with his brothers for charity. In 2012, they raised $30,000 for Southeastern Guide Dogs’ “Paws For Patriots” program.

Patrick Wilson Awards

Wilson’s illustrious career has been recognized with numerous accolades. He received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Angels in America and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Fargo. He has also earned critical acclaim for his work in horror films, receiving multiple Fangoria Chainsaw and Fright Meter Award nominations.

Patrick Wilson Net Worth

Patrick Wilson net worth is $7 million.