Patricky Pitbull Siblings: Meet Patrício Freire

Patricky Freire, known professionally as Patricky Pitbull, is a Brazilian mixed martial artist born on January 21, 1986, in Mossoro, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Competing in the lightweight division, he has carved out a reputation as a formidable fighter with devastating knockout power and a relentless fighting style.

With a professional career spanning nearly two decades, Patricky has become a prominent figure in the world of mixed martial arts, most notably in Bellator MMA, where he achieved significant success.

Known for his aggressive approach and warrior spirit, Patricky, alongside his brother, has made history as part of the first sibling duo to hold championship titles simultaneously in a major MMA promotion.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Patricky is the older brother of Patrício Freire, known as Patrício Pitbull, a featherweight fighter and one of the most decorated athletes in Bellator MMA history.

Born on July 7, 1987, Patrício is a three-time Bellator Featherweight Champion and former Bellator Lightweight Champion, widely regarded as one of the promotion’s greatest fighters.

The brothers, hailing from Natal, Brazil, grew up in modest circumstances, sharing a two-bedroom apartment with their parents and six other siblings.

Together, they founded Team Pitbull in Natal, where they train and mentor the next generation of MMA talent.

The Freire brothers made history in 2021 when they became the first siblings to hold titles simultaneously in a major MMA promotion, with Patricky capturing the Bellator Lightweight Championship and Patrício holding the Featherweight title.

Career

Pitbull began his professional MMA career in 2005, debuting with a knockout victory against Arquimedes Vieira at Fight Ship Looking Boy 1.

After compiling a seven and one record in various Brazilian promotions, he joined Bellator MMA in 2011, entering the Season Four Lightweight Tournament.

Also Read: Ike Barinholtz Siblings: All About Jon Barinholtz

His early Bellator run showcased his knockout prowess, with notable wins over former WEC Lightweight Champion Rob McCullough via third-round TKO and Toby Imada via a brutal first-round knockout at Bellator 39.

Patricky’s career is marked by his ability to deliver highlight-reel finishes, with seventeen of his twenty-five professional wins coming by knockout or TKO.

In 2019, he competed in the Rizin FF Lightweight Grand Prix, securing first-round knockouts against Tatsuya Kawajiri and Luiz Gustavo before falling to Tofiq Musayev in the final via unanimous decision.

A defining moment came in 2021 when his brother Patrício vacated the Bellator Lightweight Championship, allowing Patricky to challenge for the title.

He seized the opportunity, defeating Peter Queally via second-round TKO at Bellator 270 to become the Bellator Lightweight Champion.

However, his title reign ended in 2022 with a unanimous decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288.

Patricky’s career continued with the Professional Fighters League in 2024, though he faced setbacks with losses to Clay Collard and Bruno Miranda.

In January 2025, he announced his release from PFL and signed with the Global Fight League, though the organization’s events were later canceled indefinitely.

Accolades

Pitbull’s most notable accolade is capturing the Bellator Lightweight World Championship in November 2021, a historic moment that marked him and his brother Patrício as the first siblings to hold titles simultaneously in a major MMA promotion.

Patricky holds the record for the most stoppage wins, sixteen, and knockouts, eleven, in Bellator’s lightweight division history, underscoring his reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

His knockout of Toby Imada in 2011 earned widespread praise for its ferocity, and his January 2016 knockout of Ryan Couture was recognized as Bellator’s Knockout of the Month.

Patricky’s participation in the 2019 Rizin FF Lightweight Grand Prix saw him advance to the final, showcasing his ability to compete on an international stage.

With the second-most fights in Bellator lightweight history at twenty-five, his durability and consistency are undeniable.