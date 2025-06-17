Patton Oswalt Siblings: Getting to Know Matt Oswalt

Patton Oswalt is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and voice actor born on January 27, 1969, in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Known for his sharp wit and nerdy charm, Oswalt has carved a niche in comedy and entertainment over three decades.

The son of Carla and Larry J. Oswalt, a career United States Marine Corps officer, he grew up as a military brat, moving between Ohio, Tustin, California, and eventually settling in Sterling, Virginia.

Named after General George S. Patton, Oswalt’s early influences included comic books, horror movies, and comedians like Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, and Jonathan Winters.

He graduated from Broad Run High School in 1987 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the College of William & Mary in 1991.

His career spans stand-up comedy, television, film, voice acting, and writing, making him a versatile figure in modern entertainment.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Patton has one younger brother, Matt Oswalt, born on September 25, 1970, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Like Patton, Matt is a comedian, writer, and actor, though his career has taken a distinct path.

The two share the same parents, Carla (née Runfola) and Larry J. Oswalt, and grew up navigating the challenges of a military family.

Matt is best known for creating and starring in the surrealist comedy web series Puddin’, which featured guest appearances from notable figures like Patton, Robin Williams, Weird Al Yankovic, and Dana Gould.

Matt’s writing credits include work for Nickelodeon’s All That, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and Patton Oswalt’s Six Pack Movie Marathon.

Career

Oswalt’s career began in the late 1980s as a stand-up comedian performing in small clubs while still in college.

After moving to San Francisco in the 1990s, he became part of the alternative comedy scene, honing a style that mixed pop culture references with social commentary.

His television breakthrough came with a role as Spence Olchin on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens (1998–2007), which showcased his comedic timing.

Oswalt’s voice acting career soared with his role as Remy in Pixar’s Ratatouille (2007), earning him widespread recognition.

He has since voiced characters in BoJack Horseman, We Bare Bears, and Minecraft: Story Mode.

On television, he played multiple Koenig brothers on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014–2020), narrated The Goldbergs (2013–2023), and appeared in shows like Parks and Recreation, Justified, and The Sandman.

His film credits include Young Adult (2011), 22 Jump Street (2014), and Eternals (2021).

Iswalt’s stand-up specials, including Werewolves and Lollipops (2007), My Weakness Is Strong (2009), and Talking for Clapping (2016), cover topics from comic book lore to atheism and politics.

He has written for Mad TV, contributed to publications, and authored memoirs like Silver Screen Fiend (2015).

Oswalt also co-hosts the podcast The Smartest Man in the World with Greg Proops and has developed content for platforms like Jash.

Accolades

In 2016, Oswalt won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his Netflix special Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping.

The same special secured him a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

His stand-up specials have consistently garnered critical acclaim, with Werewolves and Lollipops often cited as a landmark in alternative comedy.

Entertainment Weekly named him their “It” comedian in 2002, reflecting his rising influence.

Oswalt’s role in Ratatouille contributed to the film’s Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature.

In 2023, his alma mater, the College of William & Mary, awarded him an honorary Doctor of Arts degree, acknowledging his contributions to the arts.