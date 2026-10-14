Paul Martin Siblings: Getting to Know Mary-Anne Bellamy

Paul Edgar Philippe Martin, commonly known as Paul Martin or Paul Martin Jr., is a Canadian lawyer, businessman, and politician who served as the 21st Prime Minister of Canada from 2003 to 2006.

Born on August 28, 1938, in Windsor, Ontario, he is the son of Paul Martin Sr., a long-serving Liberal Member of Parliament and cabinet minister under four prime ministers, and Eleanor “Nell” Alice Adams.

The family moved to Ottawa in 1945 after his father’s appointment to the federal cabinet.

As a child, Martin contracted polio at the age of eight, an experience shared with his father earlier in life. He became bilingual through attendance at a French-language school.

Martin earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and philosophy from the University of Toronto’s St. Michael’s College in 1961 and a law degree from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law, being called to the Ontario bar in 1966.

After leaving politics, Martin has focused on philanthropy, particularly initiatives supporting Indigenous education and entrepreneurship in Canada, as well as international development efforts.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Paul had one sibling, a younger sister named Mary-Anne Bellamy.

Born around 1944 in Windsor, Ontario, she grew up in the same family environment shaped by their father’s political career.

Mary-Anne was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at a young age and later survived a battle with cancer that left her with one lung.

She attended Walkerville Collegiate Institute and Assumption College.

Known for her philanthropic spirit and sense of humour, she dedicated much of her life to helping others.

While working as a freelance journalist in South Asia, she met Michael Bellamy, a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, in India; they married and remained together for over 41 years.

The couple had two daughters, Catherine, who has worked with the United Nations, and Julia.

Mary-Anne spent many years in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she volunteered for two decades at Peace House serving homeless people, and she also supported her father’s political campaigns.

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She died suddenly on July 20, 2011, at the age of 67 at the family cottage in Colchester, Ontario.

Career

Martin began his professional life in the private sector.

In the mid-1960s he joined Power Corporation of Canada as an executive assistant, later rising through its ranks.

He became involved with Canada Steamship Lines (CSL), eventually leading a leveraged buyout in 1981 with a partner that made him chairman and chief executive officer of The CSL Group Inc., at the time the largest self-unloading shipping company in the world.

He entered federal politics as a Liberal, winning election as Member of Parliament for the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Émard in 1988 and holding the seat until 2008.

In 1990 he unsuccessfully contested the Liberal Party leadership.

After the Liberals formed government in 1993, Jean Chrétien appointed him Minister of Finance, a role he held until 2002.

In that position Martin eliminated a large federal deficit, delivered five consecutive budget surpluses, reduced the national debt, strengthened the Canada Pension Plan, and helped establish the G20 group of finance ministers, serving as its inaugural chair.

Following Chrétien’s retirement, Martin won the Liberal leadership in 2003 with strong support and was sworn in as prime minister on December 12, 2003.

His government secured a minority in the 2004 election.

Key initiatives included a multi-year health-care funding plan to reduce wait times, the first national early learning and child care agreements, a new deal for municipalities, the Kelowna Accord aimed at closing gaps in health, education, and housing for Indigenous peoples, and the Civil Marriage Act that legalized same-sex marriage.

The Liberals lost the 2006 election to the Conservatives under Stephen Harper; Martin stepped down as party leader shortly afterward.

In later years he founded the Martin Family Initiative focused on Indigenous education and the CAPE Fund supporting Indigenous entrepreneurship, while also engaging in international work such as chairing aspects of the Congo Basin Forest Fund and serving on the Global Ocean Commission.

Accolades

Martin was appointed a member of the Privy Council in 1993 and became a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2011 for his work on economic and social development, fiscal management, and Indigenous issues.

Other distinctions include the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law in 2002, the Excellence in Aboriginal Relations Award from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business in 2011, the Award for Excellence in the Cause of Parliamentary Democracy from the Churchill Society in 2011, the Lincoln Alexander Outstanding Leader Award from the University of Guelph in 2013, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Club of Toronto in 2014, and the Gold Medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in 2022.

He holds multiple honorary degrees, among them a Doctor of Laws from Concordia University and a Doctor of Letters from the University of St. Michael’s College, both in 1998, as well as further honorary doctorates from institutions including Carleton University and Dalhousie University.