Paul Simon Net Worth

Paul Simon, an American singer-songwriter, holds an impressive net worth of $200 million. Known for his lyrical genius and musical versatility, Simon first gained widespread recognition as part of the folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, alongside Art Garfunkel. Their timeless hits, including “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” have left an indelible mark on the music world. Following the duo’s split, Simon pursued a successful solo career, with his 1986 album Graceland becoming a defining moment in his career for its unique blend of pop and South African music.

Music Catalog Sale

In April 2021, Paul Simon made headlines when he sold his entire music catalog to Sony Music Publishing for $250 million. This deal included full rights to approximately 400 songs, encompassing both his solo work and Simon & Garfunkel hits like “The Boxer” and “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.” Following the sale, all future royalties from his music catalog were transferred to Sony.

Early Life

Born on October 13, 1941, in Newark, New Jersey, Paul Simon was raised in a musically inclined family. His father, Louis Simon, was a double bass player and bandleader, while his mother, Belle, was an elementary school teacher. The family moved to Queens, New York, when Simon was four years old, where his love for music blossomed.

It was at Fairfax High School that Simon met his future bandmate, Art Garfunkel. The duo started performing together in school, drawing inspiration from artists like The Everly Brothers. They initially performed under the name Tom & Jerry, enjoying minor success before moving on to bigger things.

Simon & Garfunkel

In 1964, Simon & Garfunkel signed a deal with Columbia Records and released their first album, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., which initially went unnoticed. However, when the track “The Sound of Silence” gained traction after being re-released with added overdubs, the duo skyrocketed to fame. They followed up with iconic albums like Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme and Bridge Over Troubled Water, securing their place in music history.

The duo parted ways in 1970 but continued to reunite for special performances and tours, including their famous Central Park concert in 1981. Simon & Garfunkel were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.

Graceland

After Simon & Garfunkel disbanded, Paul Simon embarked on a solo career that was equally successful. His self-titled 1972 album produced hits like “Mother and Child Reunion” and climbed to No. 4 on the U.S. charts. Simon continued releasing albums throughout the 1970s, with Still Crazy After All These Years winning him Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal.

The peak of his solo career came in 1986 with the release of Graceland. The album, which blended pop with South African township music, was a commercial and critical success, earning Simon Grammy Awards for both Album of the Year and Record of the Year. In the years that followed, Simon released The Rhythm of the Saints, which was also well received.

Personal Life

Paul Simon has been married three times. His first marriage was to Peggy Harper, with whom he had a son, Harper Simon. After their divorce in 1975, Simon married Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in 1982, though they divorced two years later. In 1992, Simon married singer Edie Brickell, with whom he has three children.

Simon also maintains close friendships with notable figures, including Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. Simon has appeared on SNL numerous times and has won 12 Grammy Awards, along with other prestigious honors like the Kennedy Center Honors and recognition as a BMI Icon.

Real Estate

Over the years, Simon has made significant investments in real estate. In 2012, he and Edie Brickell purchased a 32-acre estate in New Canaan, Connecticut, for $16 million. They later sold the property in 2022 for $10.8 million. The couple also owns a luxurious duplex on New York’s Upper West Side, an oceanfront estate in Montauk, and a ranch in Allen, Texas.

