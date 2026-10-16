Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón is a Spanish politician and economist who has served as Prime Minister of Spain since June 2018.

Born on 29 February 1972 in Madrid’s Tetuán neighborhood, he grew up in a comfortable middle-class family.

His father, Pedro Sánchez Fernández (sometimes referred to as Pedro Sánchez Hernández), worked as an economist and served as manager of the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (INAEM) under the Ministry of Culture.

His mother, Magdalena Pérez-Castejón, was a Social Security civil servant who later studied law and practiced as a lawyer.

Sánchez joined the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) in 1993, rose through its ranks, and has led the party as secretary-general since 2017 (after an earlier term from 2014 to 2016).

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pedro has one sibling, a younger brother named David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, known professionally in musical circles as David Azagra.

David was born in Madrid in 1974 or 1975, making him roughly two to three years younger than Pedro.

While Pedro pursued economics and politics, David followed a different path centered on music an performing arts, though he also earned a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Comillas University (ICADE).

He completed high school at a Jesuit school in Portland, United States, and later trained extensively in Russia, earning high honors in musical composition and operatic conducting at the St. Petersburg State Conservatory.

He has worked as a conductor and composer, directed orchestras including associations with Russian institutions such as the Mariinsky Theatre, and held positions related to performing arts coordination in Spain, including roles with the Diputación de Badajoz.

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Career

Sánchez studied economics and business at the Real Colegio Universitario María Cristina (affiliated with the Complutense University of Madrid), graduating in 1995.

He later completed a master’s in European Union economics at the Free University of Brussels and advanced studies in European economic and monetary integration.

In 2012 he earned a doctorate in economics from Camilo José Cela University, where he also taught.

Early professional experience included advisory work at the European Parliament and service on the staff of the United Nations High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He entered local politics as a Madrid city councillor from 2004 to 2009 and was elected to the Congress of Deputies in 2009.

After becoming PSOE secretary-general in 2014, he led the party through the 2015 and 2016 general elections before resigning amid internal tensions, only to regain the leadership through party primaries in 2017.

In May 2018 he successfully tabled a motion of no confidence against then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, becoming Spain’s prime minister the following month—the first time a Spanish premier was removed by such a vote in the modern democratic era.

He has since formed successive governments, including after the 2019 and 2023 elections, navigating coalition arrangements and implementing a range of progressive domestic policies while representing Spain internationally.

He has also served as president of the Socialist International since 2022.

Accolades

Sánchez holds the distinction of being the first Spanish prime minister elevated through a successful no-confidence motion in the current democratic period and has maintained continuous leadership of both the PSOE and the Spanish government for multiple terms.

His academic credentials include a doctorate in economics and postgraduate qualifications from respected European institutions.

As head of government he has overseen Spain’s role in European Union affairs and progressive legislative agendas on social, economic, and environmental issues.