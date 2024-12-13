Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg after sustaining injury

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was hospitalized for evaluation in Luxembourg after sustaining an injury during a trip with a congressional delegation, her spokesperson said on Friday.

It remains unclear what type of injury Pelosi, 84, sustained.

Her spokesperson said the California Democrat is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” the spokesperson, Ian Krager, said in a statement.

“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” he added.

By Agencies