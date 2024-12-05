Peter Andre To Headline London’s New Year’s Day Parade

British pop star Peter Andre has been announced as the headliner for London’s New Year’s Day Parade, promising an unforgettable celebration to welcome 2025.

Andre, 51, will fly in from Dubai early on New Year’s Day after performing at a New Year’s Eve show in the city. He will join the festivities along the two-mile (3km) parade route, which begins near Green Park Station at 12:00 GMT and travels through iconic locations, including Piccadilly Circus, Regent Street, Trafalgar Square, and Whitehall, before ending at Parliament Square.

Speaking about the event, Andre said, “It’s such a beautiful honour. Headlining such an incredible event for an enormous global audience is going to be brilliant fun. It’s a real family event for everyone to enjoy and bring in the new year positively.”

This year’s parade is set to feature just under 10,000 performers, showcasing a vibrant mix of talent from around the world. Joe Bone, the parade’s executive director, described it as “spectacular,” with participants including Pearly kings and queens, stunt riders, and performers representing 28 nationalities.

“There’s something for everyone, of all ages. It’s a celebration, a giant party,” Bone said.

The event will also highlight London’s rich cultural diversity and traditions. Sue Golding, the Pearly Queen of Silvertown, emphasized the parade’s importance in preserving history and heritage. “The New Year’s Day Parade is magical. We absolutely love it,” she said.

The lineup includes 19 US marching bands, dance groups, cheerleaders, and performers from London’s boroughs. Among the highlights are the London Taiko Drummers, who will open the parade for the first time. “It’s very exciting,” said Joji Hirota of the drumming group. “It’s amazing to be part of such an iconic event.”