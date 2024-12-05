Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Peter Andre To Headline London’s New Year’s Day Parade

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Peter Andre To Headline London’s New Year’s Day Parade

    British pop star Peter Andre has been announced as the headliner for London’s New Year’s Day Parade, promising an unforgettable celebration to welcome 2025.

    Andre, 51, will fly in from Dubai early on New Year’s Day after performing at a New Year’s Eve show in the city. He will join the festivities along the two-mile (3km) parade route, which begins near Green Park Station at 12:00 GMT and travels through iconic locations, including Piccadilly Circus, Regent Street, Trafalgar Square, and Whitehall, before ending at Parliament Square.

    Speaking about the event, Andre said, “It’s such a beautiful honour. Headlining such an incredible event for an enormous global audience is going to be brilliant fun. It’s a real family event for everyone to enjoy and bring in the new year positively.”

    This year’s parade is set to feature just under 10,000 performers, showcasing a vibrant mix of talent from around the world. Joe Bone, the parade’s executive director, described it as “spectacular,” with participants including Pearly kings and queens, stunt riders, and performers representing 28 nationalities.

    “There’s something for everyone, of all ages. It’s a celebration, a giant party,” Bone said.

    The event will also highlight London’s rich cultural diversity and traditions. Sue Golding, the Pearly Queen of Silvertown, emphasized the parade’s importance in preserving history and heritage. “The New Year’s Day Parade is magical. We absolutely love it,” she said.

    The lineup includes 19 US marching bands, dance groups, cheerleaders, and performers from London’s boroughs. Among the highlights are the London Taiko Drummers, who will open the parade for the first time. “It’s very exciting,” said Joji Hirota of the drumming group. “It’s amazing to be part of such an iconic event.”

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.