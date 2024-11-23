Pihla Viitala Siblings: Meet Anna Viitala and Kaisla Viitala

Pihla Viitala, born on September 30, 1982, in Helsinki, Finland, is a prominent Finnish actress and director.

She studied at the Helsinki Theatre Academy and gained recognition for her roles in films such as Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and the series Deadwind.

Viitala has received several accolades, including the 2010 Shooting Stars Award and a Jussi nomination for Star Boys.

She is fluent in Finnish, English, and French and is married to Alex Schimpf, with whom she has a daughter.

Siblings

Viitala comes from a family that has made its mark in the arts, which has likely influenced her own career in acting and directing.

She has two siblings, Anna Viitala and Kaisla Viitala.

Anna, Pihla’s older sister, is involved in various artistic pursuits, though she is not as publicly known as Pihla.

The two sisters share a close bond, often supporting each other in their respective careers.

Kaisla, Pihla’s younger sister, has also pursued interests in the arts, contributing to the family’s creative legacy.

Career

Viitala began her acting journey at the Helsinki Theatre Academy, where she honed her craft.

She made her film debut in Ganes, a Finnish drama that set the stage for her future projects.

Her early work included appearances in various Finnish television series and films, allowing her to develop a strong foundation in acting.

Her breakthrough came with the film Tears of April (Huhtikuun Lapsia) in 2008, where she portrayed a character set against the backdrop of World War II.

This role garnered critical acclaim and helped elevate her profile in the Finnish film industry.

In 2013, Viitala gained international recognition for her role in Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, a fantasy action film starring Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton.

Her performance as one of the witches showcased her ability to take on diverse and challenging roles, expanding her audience beyond Finland.

Viitala is perhaps best known for her leading role in the Netflix series Deadwind (Karppi), which premiered in 2018.

In this crime drama, she plays Sofia Karppi, a detective navigating personal and professional challenges while solving complex murder cases.

In addition to acting, Viitala has also ventured into directing.

She is currently working on her feature film Arctic Mirage, which highlights her desire to explore storytelling from behind the camera.

Awards and accolades

Viitala has received several notable awards and accolades throughout her career.

In 2010, she was recognized as one of the Shooting Stars by European Film Promotion, which highlights emerging talents in European cinema.

In 2019, she won the Golden Venla award for Best Actress for her role in the acclaimed television series Deadwind (Karppi).

Additionally, she received a Jussi nomination for Best Actress in 2019 for her performance in the film Star Boys (Kaiken Se Kestää).