Piper Curda Siblings: Inside the Acting World of the Curda Family

Piper Curda is an American actress and singer, born on August 16, 1997, in Tallahassee, Florida.

She gained recognition through her work with Disney Channel, portraying characters such as Kennedy in A.N.T. Farm and Jasmine in I Didn’t Do It.

Piper has also transitioned to mainstream acting, featuring in the miniseries Youth & Consequences and the horror film The Wretched.

Siblings overview

Piper has four siblings, namely Riley, Major, Glory and Saylor.

Their parents are Stephen K. Curda and Dr. Leslie Curda.

Stephen is a Korean-American Brigadier General in the U.S. Army, while their mother is Scottish.

Major Curda

Major is known for his role as Lionel on the TV series, The Thundermans.

He has also appeared in various TV series, including The Thundermans, The Little Mermaid and Riverdale.

Major was last seen opposite South Korea’s recording superstar Luna in the Broadway musical KPOP!

He is a collaborative storyteller who has a profound responsibility to use his power to uncover the darkest and brightest truths.

Glory Curda

Glory is known for her roles in Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999) and Moebius (2014).

She has also provided the voice for characters in the video game Final Fantasy VII Remake and the TV series Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

Furthermore, Glory has appeared in various TV series, including Crown Lake, Sam & Cat and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

She is also known for her role as Y5 in the Distant Lands episode, BMO.

Saylor Curda

Saylor is known for playing the younger version of Piper’s character in the show I Didn’t Do It and Maddox in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

She has also guest-starred in Sydney to the Max and Criminal Minds.

Saylor has appeared in several short films and commercials and has a recurring role in Rule the Mix.

Riley Chai

Riley Chai is known for her roles in Jane by Design (2012), Marvin Marvin (2012) and Rainbow Boy (2014).

She has also had recurring roles, such as playing Caitlyn in Jane by Design.

Riley has showcased her talent in various TV series and films, demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Her acting career includes appearances in Nothing Like the Holidays (2008) and Rainbow Boy (2014).

Riley is also active on YouTube, with her channel Riley Chai-Onn featuring three videos.

Career

Piper began her career at the age of 12 in the Broadway play, The 101 Dalmatian Musical.

She gained recognition with Disney Channel, playing Kennedy in A.N.T. Farm, Jasmine in I Didn’t Do It and Alyssa in Teen Beach 2.

Piper has since transitioned to mainstream acting, starring in the miniseries Youth & Consequences and leading the horror film The Wretched.

In addition to her acting career, she has released several singles, including Taking Me Higher, Losing You, Messing With My Head, Letting Go and Happy.

Piper is known for her roles in various TV series and films, including Rizzoli & Isles, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Malibu Country.

She is also recognized for her roles in Disney Channel’s Rule the Mix and A.N.T. Farm.