Pistol Stolen from Senior Cop in Thika Recovered in Kiandutu Slums 

A wanted suspect was arrested and a pistol that had been robbed from a senior police officer recovered from him from Kiandutu slums, Thika, Kiambu County.

The inspector of police attached to the Critical Infrastructure in Thika West had on Friday March 29 said he was attacked and robbed of the pistol loaded with 10 rounds and his mobile phone.

He said he was attacked by suspects who were on a motorcycle and robbed of the valuables.

This prompted an operation in the area that led to the arrest of one Nicholas Gichui Njeri , 23 at Kiandutu slums.

He later led the team to a piece of land where he had buried the weapon in a shallow hole.

Police said they recovered eight bullets together with the Ceska pistol indicating two live ammunitions had been spent or sold out.

Police said the suspect is wanted for a number of robberies in the area.

He was detained ahead of planned arraignment. Another operation was planned in the area in search for more suspected accomplices.

The area has been facing rising cases of armed robberies amid police operations to address the trend.

Meanwhile, a police officer was injured when a speeding motorist hit her at a roadblock in Athi River, Machakos County.

The officer was manning a roadblock near the Mlolongo Expressway exit when the incident happened on Saturday morning.

A matatu headed for Machakos was flagged down but the driver refused to stop and hit constable Rosemary Mwikali flooring her.

She sustained injuries on her both legs and a cut in the left palm.

The driver sped off and was stopped in Mto Mawe area by another team of police officers.

He was detained pending inspection of the matatu and his arraignment.

The officer was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment.