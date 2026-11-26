Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has confirmed Pius Mwendwa as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ending his tenure as acting head of the state-owned oil infrastructure company.

The KPC Board of Directors announced Mwendwa’s appointment on Thursday, November 26, 2026, following a board meeting held on the same day, with the appointment taking effect immediately.

Mwendwa had been serving as Acting Managing Director since April 8, 2026, after taking over the leadership role pending a substantive appointment.

His confirmation comes after more than 16 years at KPC, where he has risen through the ranks of the company’s finance and management structures, having joined the organisation in August 2010.

During his tenure, Mwendwa has served as Chief Accountant, Corporate Finance Manager and General Manager for Finance, overseeing key departments including Finance and Accounts, Revenue and Commercial Services, as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Before joining KPC, Mwendwa spent more than a decade at Nation Media Group, where he rose to the position of Group Management Accountant, gaining extensive experience in financial management and corporate operations.

He holds a Master of Commerce in Finance from Strathmore University and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Mwendwa is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

The board said his extensive leadership experience, financial expertise and familiarity with KPC’s operations would be instrumental in driving the company’s growth strategy and strengthening operational efficiency.

His appointment comes as KPC continues to position itself as a key player in petroleum logistics, infrastructure development and regional energy transportation, with its operations serving Kenya and neighbouring markets.

The board congratulated Mwendwa on his appointment, expressing confidence that he would steer the company towards sustained growth and operational excellence.