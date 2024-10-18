Police Arrest Suspect in Fake Canadian Jobs Scandal 

Detectives drawn from DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters achieved a significant breakthrough in the fight against fraud with the apprehension of Brian Reeves Obare who is implicated in a scheme that siphoned millions of shillings from the pockets of unsuspecting Kenyans.

Obare’s arrest took place in Ongata Rongai town, a culmination of efforts sparked by a formal complaint lodged by one of his victims on August 19, 2024.

The police said the investigation gained momentum following a further detailed report captured in another letter dated October 8, 2024.

According to the allegations, Obare colluded with accomplices to lure victims with false promises of employment opportunities in Canada, assuring them of assistance with necessary documentation.

Tragically, these assurances were nothing more than empty words, leaving many individuals in severe financial hardships.

Police said Thursday the suspect is undergoing the final stages of processing as he prepares for his arraignment in court where he will be charged with conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretenses.

This case stands as a stark reminder of the vital importance of vigilance within our neighborhoods where such individuals lurk in the darkness waiting to pounce, the police said.

“As we continue to pursue justice for the victims, we urge everyone to remain cautious of offers that seem too good to be true as such schemes often lead to heartbreaking consequences,” said DCI boss Mohamed Amin.