Police Arrest Suspect Over Murder of Businessman in Nyari

Police are holding a suspect in connection with the murder of a businessman whose body was found on the roadside in Nyari Estate in Gigiri, Nairobi.

The lifeless body of Somesh Ramesh, a well-known businessman involved in the landscaping industry, was discovered in his vehicle along Ngecha Road on Sunday morning, police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said. But detectives suspect property dispute to be among the motive of the murder.

A suspect who had spoken to him before he died was detained, police said.

Police said they had discovered the 54-year-old businessman, bid farewell to his family in Spring Valley on the night of Saturday, May 11.

He had earlier on had a conversation on his mobile phone for long in which he was heard shouting with the caller, his family said.

Ramesh and the caller agreed to meet. That was the last time he was seen alive.

The following morning, Nyari security guards on patrol stumbled upon Ramesh’s lifeless body inside a roadside ditch.

Preliminary findings revealed that Ramesh suffered three stab wounds, one on his chest and two on his thighs.

Police believe that the businessman may have been killed elsewhere before his body was transported and abandoned at the location where it was found.

Police said Wednesday they are holding a suspect in connection with the murder.

The suspect is the one who had talked to the deceased last, a team investigating the murder said.

Another official said they believe the man was killed because of property dispute. The family and his partners are part of those targeted for grilling over the murder, police said.

More suspects were expected to be arrested as investigations go on.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.