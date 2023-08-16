in NEWS

Police Ask Mandago to Surrender After Court Issued Warrant of Arrest

mandago
Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago. [COURTESY]

Police have called on Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago to surrender after a court issued a warrant of arrest.

According to the cops, the legislator who is facing charges over the misappropriation of funds for the Finland and Canada scholarship programmes, went into hiding on Tuesday.

The officers have appealed to Mandago to surrender to the nearest police station. They also asked Kenyans who might be aware of his whereabouts to share information “via our toll free numbers 999, 112, 911 and the fichua Kwa DCI 0800722203”.

“The National Police Service is in the process of executing a Warrant of Arrest against Uasin Gishu Senator Hon. Jackson Mandago, who has gone underground since yesterday, and calls upon the Senator to present himself at the nearest police station,” said NPS in a statement.

“NPS further appeals to any member of public with information about Senator Mandago’s whereabout to report to the nearest police station or report via our toll free numbers 999, 112, 911 and the fichua Kwa DCI 0800722203.”

