Police, Baba Dogo residents clash over land evictions

A section of Baba Dogo residents clashed with police Saturday as they tried to salvage their belongings following an eviction from a local playground.

The residents alleged that the evictions were part of a targeted land grab by a private firm.

However, police stated they were enforcing a court order that directed the residents to vacate the land.

Tensions flared as residents engaged police in running battles while trying to rescue what was left of their homes.

They blocked the main Luckysummer-Baba Dogo road for hours as they chaos went on.

Some tried to harass and steal from warehouses in the area as they took advantage of the chaos.

More police officers were brought in and managed to push the group out of the place.

They said they would move to court to seek an injunction to stop any development on the contested land until their case is heard.

“It seems like someone has taken over this playground and is using the police to demolish the structures at the front to gain access. This demolition shows they are targeting the field,” Baba Dogo MCA Geoffrey Majiwa said.

Director of Glorius Junior Centre Beatrice Auma, expressed shock over the sudden demolition of the school.

“This morning, we found the school demolished. We were given no notice. We feel vulnerable and had to evacuate the children because police were throwing teargas,” she said.

Evictee Lucy Achieng tearfully recounted her ordeal, saying she was devastated by the sudden eviction.

The move left many without a place to operate.

Police said they were served with a court order to enforce it.

The situation calmed after almost three hours of chaos.