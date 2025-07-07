Police barricade major routes into Nairobi CBD ahead of Saba Saba protests

Major routes into Nairobi Central Business District were blocked for major searches ahead of planned Saba Saba celebrations.

This was even as the government had insisted July 7 would be a normal working day.

The roadblocks stopped both private and public service vehicles from accessing the city centre.

This was in fear those planning protests would disguise and surprise security agencies in the city centre.

Roadblocks were mounted on Waiyaki Way, Kenyatta Avenue, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Kiambu Road, Uhuru Highway, Valley Road and other major feeder roads.

Motorists using the roads complained police had blocked them and turned them away.

“The government said the day is a normal working day but we cant come to town where our offices are because of this roadblocks,” said one civil servant who was at Cabanas and stranded.

Most public service vehicles boycotted business.

The police only allowed vehicles with emergency needs and those belonging to the government.

Many learning institutions in towns and cities had since advised students to stay at home and resume classes on Tuesday for fear of disruptions, as witnessed during recent protests over police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Major businesses were barricaded in the city with metal grills at the weekend in fear of looting.

There had been calls on Kenyans to protest to mark Saba Saba.

However police said with no leadership on those planning the protests, they would not allow it to go on.

Similar situation was witnessed on major roads in Mombasa.

Police laid roadblocks in Likoni, Nyali and Changamwe for checks.

Police on Sunday warned against any illegal activity during the Saba Saba protests on Monday, July 7.

The NPS reaffirmed its constitutional mandate to maintain peace, law, and order, emphasizing that any violation of lawful protest will result in firm and appropriate action.

The police acknowledged widespread reports on mainstream and social media about upcoming demonstrations in various parts of the country.

While reaffirming that Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and demonstration, the NPS reminded the public that this right must be exercised in accordance with the law.

The statement signed by spokesman Michael Muchiri warned that any gatherings must be peaceful and unarmed, and that anyone found in possession of weapons would be prosecuted under the penal code.

It also warned that attempting to access or interfere with protected government installations would result in immediate legal action under the Protected Areas Act.

Looting, property destruction, road blockades, and incitement to violence were all highlighted as criminal offenses that would be dealt with swiftly and lawfully.

The public was advised not to provoke police officers on duty, with the NPS emphasizing that confrontational behavior toward law enforcement would not be tolerated and would be dealt with harshly.

While assuring the public of its professionalism and restraint in its operations, the NPS stated that any riotous or violent behavior would be met with lawful force aimed at protecting people and property.

Several civil rights organizations have mobilized for the day.

The Saba Saba movement, named after the date July 7, holds a symbolic place in Kenya’s democratic history.

Kenyans took to the streets for the approval of multiparty democracy, leading to the repealing of Section 2A of the constitution.