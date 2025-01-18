Police Commission Condemns Attack on Cops in Narok as Injured Flown to Nairobi

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) chairman Eliud Kinuthia Saturday condemned the attack on police officers who were quelling a road rage incident over the killing of 25 sheep on the Narok-Mai-Mahiu highway.

He said while the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, no situation justifies harming security enforcement officers who responded to help the community.

“We issue a stern warning to members of the public that harming law enforcement officers is seriously prohibited by law. Such acts undermine not only the rule of law but also the peace and security of our nation,” he said.

He said police officers are permitted by law to use force only in circumstances where it is necessary to protect life and property, including when in imminent danger.

This came as at least two police officers who were attacked and seriously injured by a group of herders protesting the killing of their sheep by a speeding car on the Narok-Nairobi highway were flown to Nairobi for medical attention.

Police said at least two people were shot and killed in the violent confrontation.

Dozens of other people including nine police officers were injured in the Friday incident that disrupted traffic operations on the busy highway at Duka Moja Trading Centre in Narok County.

Outgoing National Police Service spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said a group of about 2000 protesters barricaded the Narok-Maimahiu Highway at Duka Moja Trading Centre, demanding compensation for the 25 sheep that were killed in a non-injury accident.

Some shepherds were crossing the road with the sheep when the speeding vehicle hit and killed the 25 sheep, then fled the scene.

The residents had barricaded the road on Friday morning in response to the road accident involving the sheep as they demanded Sh3 million compensation for the loss.

Police were called and tried to calm the situation but the crowd turned more violent, prompting the officers to fire blanks and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In the process, nine police officers were seriously injured, she said.

The police eventually dispersed the crowd using gunfire and tear gas before collecting the carcasses of the animals

However, tensions escalated in the afternoon when residents learned that police had disposed of the sheep carcasses in the forest rather than taking them to the local police station as evidence.

As the situation unfolded, a significant traffic jam developed, stretching over 10 kilometres on both sides of the road.

The charged crowd overpowered the police, who retreated with their injured colleagues.

Two of the seriously injured officers including an officer whose hand was chopped off by a Maasai sword, were airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment, she added.

Nairegia Enkare Police Station, Ntulele Police Station, Land Cruisers were also damaged.

The firearm that was stolen from one of the injured officers was recovered without a magazine.

Narok East Constituency Member of Parliament Lemanken Aramat, joined and pleaded with the crowd to calm down and allow dialogue to solve their issues.