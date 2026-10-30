Police Commission moves to Supreme Court in fight over human resource powers

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has moved to the Supreme Court seeking clarity on its constitutional mandate over the recruitment, promotion, transfer and disciplinary control of police officers following a Court of Appeal ruling that upheld an earlier decision limiting its powers.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 30, NPSC Chairperson Dr Amani Yuda Komora said the Commission had filed a Notice of Appeal challenging the appellate court’s decision delivered on October 16, 2026.

The Court of Appeal had dismissed consolidated appeals arising from an Employment and Labour Relations Court judgment delivered on October 30, 2025, concerning the respective constitutional mandates of the Commission and the Inspector-General of Police.

The dispute centres on the interpretation of Articles 245 and 246 of the Constitution, which establish the independent command authority of the Inspector-General and the human resource management responsibilities of the Commission.

The Commission maintains that the two institutions have distinct but complementary responsibilities that must be exercised within the constitutional framework.

Under Article 246, the NPSC is mandated to undertake human resource functions within the National Police Service, including recruitment, appointments, promotions, transfers, disciplinary control and removal of officers.

Article 245, meanwhile, safeguards the Inspector-General’s independent command of the Service.

Komora argued that the constitutional provisions must be read alongside Article 249, which protects the independence of constitutional commissions and requires them to uphold democratic values, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

He said the appellate judgment raised fundamental constitutional questions with implications extending beyond human resource management to the broader police reform agenda.

The Commission wants the Supreme Court to provide an authoritative interpretation of the constitutional provisions and clarify the respective responsibilities of the two institutions.

It said its decision to pursue the matter was not an institutional contest with the Inspector-General or an attempt to interfere with operational command, but an effort to preserve constitutional checks and balances.

The NPSC further maintained that the establishment of the Commission under the 2010 Constitution was informed by recommendations from police reform reports, including the Ransley, Waki, Akiwumi and Alston reports.

The reforms sought to separate human resource management from operational command while strengthening professionalism, accountability, meritocracy and transparency in police administration.

Komora said the Commission respected court decisions and remained committed to working with other stakeholders to promote an impartial, professional and accountable National Police Service.

The Supreme Court appeal is expected to provide further clarity on the constitutional framework governing police administration and the management of officers.