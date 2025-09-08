Police, county officials dismantle illegal CBD power hub in operation 

Nairobi’s fight against insecurity in the Central Business District (CBD) took a dramatic turn after authorities uncovered and dismantled a private illegal electricity distribution hub operating near the National Archives.

The rogue station, allegedly selling power to shop owners while tampering with security lighting and CCTV systems, was shut down this afternoon as a manhunt for the mastermind got underway.

Governor Johnson Sakaja in partnership with the National Police Service and Kenya Power and Lighting unveiled a joint security and infrastructure plan aimed at restoring safety in the CBD following a surge in muggings, vandalism, and power failures linked to faulty and sabotaged street lighting.

To curb the rising insecurity, Sakaja said his administration has partnered with Kenya Power and the police to secure power feed points, fast-track lamp replacements, and provide armed escorts to utility crews working in high-risk areas.

Suspects linked to recent attacks and illegal tapping have already been arrested, with more crackdowns expected.

“Together with the National Police Service, we have launched sustained joint operations to stamp out these crimes. Over the weekend, several suspects were apprehended, and investigations are ongoing. Those found culpable will face the full force of the law. Let this be a warning Nairobi will not be a safe haven for criminals,” Sakaja said.

Large swathes of the CBD including Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, the Tom Mboya Monument area, and the Mama Ngina/Moi Avenue junction have been plunged into darkness after repeated vandalism, illegal power connections, and violent attacks on maintenance teams.

With only one of three power phases still operational at key junctions, officials warn of an imminent total blackout if urgent action is not taken.

Beyond enforcement, the County is focusing on preventive measures, including alternative power supplies at vulnerable junctions, public awareness campaigns on the dangers of vandalism, and collaboration with businesses to boost surveillance.

“We are calling upon the business community to stand with us. Installing CCTV cameras and sharing intelligence will help us identify, track, and neutralize offenders more swiftly. Security is a shared responsibility, and together we can close the space on crime,” Sakaja added.

Sakaja, Nairobi Regional Commander, and KPLC emphasized that reliable street lighting is not just a service but a security necessity.

The Governor further appealed for support from the national government to help bridge funding gaps in the restoration effort.