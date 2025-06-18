Police detain man with 21 detonators, 21 packets of ammonium nitrate in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi arrested a 22-year-old man who was found carrying 21 detonators, along with 21 packets of a white substance suspected to be ammonium nitrate, in an operation.

The man, identified as Bernard Oduor Omondi, told police he was taking the materials for excavation at a quarry where he operates.

His sack also had a five-meter-long electric cable and other items, police said.

Police said a team on patrol at approximately 11 pm on Tuesday, June 17, intercepted the man in Kamukunji while carrying a sack.

He was stopped for interrogation when the materials were discovered. He was later handed over to the Anti-Terror-Police Unit for grilling.

Possession and carrying of such materials require a permit. Most workers at quarries use the materials to make explosives for their work.

Officials say the excavation also require approvals. Police said they want to know if indeed the man wanted to use the materials at the said quarries.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism on many occasions hence the alertness from all concerned parties. Anti terror related operations have managed to push and restrict the activities to areas near the main Kenya-Somalia border.

Terror group al-Shabaab has been confined in the areas where they cross to launch attacks targeting security agents and non-locals.

The strategy is being address through various investments by the government, which include deployment of more personnel in the area and use of technology.

The gang usually target and attack security vehicles and police stations which has left dozens of officials dead and injured.

On April 29, 2025, a gang attacked quarry workers and killed five of them as they traveled to work in Mandera.

This was part of the strategies the gang uses to scare the non-locals to dominate. Kenya says terrorism remain a threat.